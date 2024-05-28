Toronto Argonauts Upgrade Return Game, Sign Star Janarion Grant
The Toronto Argonauts signed All-Star kick returner Janarion Grant, one of the CFL's most significant playmakers on special teams.
Grant has eight career returns for touchdowns in 41 games in Canada, seven on punt returns. The Florida native and Rutgers University alum had eight returns for scores during his collegiate career.
The addition of Grant helps fill a huge need for Toronto, which lost 2023 All-Star revelation Javon Leake in free agency to the Edmonton Elks. In the CFL, elite return men are extremely valuable assets. They can consistently flip field position and alter closely-contested games.
Quite frankly, the Argonauts are lucky that a player of Grant's skill set is still available at this late stage. However, it's become commonplace in the CFL for veterans to languish on the open market while teams explore younger and cheaper options.
A year ago, the current CFL champion Montreal Alouettes benefited from signing Shawn Lemon in July. One of his generation's pass rushers, Lemon was a difference maker for Montreal last year in a championship run.
The Boatmen certainly hope that Grant gives them that sort of boost this season.
Grant, 30, spent the last four seasons in Winnipeg where he was named a CFL All-Star in 2022 and won two Grey Cups with the Blue Bombers (2019 and 2021). The 5-10, 173-pounr returner played just eight games in 2023 due to injury, but still racked up 472 punt return yards (13.1 average) including a 92-yard touchdown to go along with 427 kick return yards.
Grant lea the CFL in punt return yards in 2022 with 817 (13-yard average) while taking two back for touchdowns. He would also notch 782 kick return yards, with one touchdown. Grant famously took a punt return 102 yards to the house during the 2022 Grey Cup, an eventual loss to the Argonauts.
The Argos also announced Tuesday that they have re-added American OL Dare Rosenthal and released American WR Xavier Malone and American DB Kary Vincent Jr. Canadian OL Edouard Paradis has been moved to the retired list.
Toronto's final preseason game is Friday against the archrival Hamilton Tiger-Cats at the University of Guelph. It will be the final audition for players looking to make the final roster before the Argos season begins at home on June 9 against the BC Lions.
