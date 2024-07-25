Status Update on Suspended Toronto Argonauts Star Chad Kelly
Toronto Argonauts coach Ryan Dinwiddie revealed on TSN's First Up that the team is hopeful that Chad Kelly will be cleared to practice within the next week before his suspension is lifted.
The 2023 CFL Most Outstanding Player, Kelly was suspended for nine games and mandated to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert while attending mandatory counseling sessions before he was eligible to be reinstated by the league.
However, the 30-year-old quarterback is reportedly close to fulfilling the criteria needed for a potential return to the team, according to Dinwiddie.
We’re waiting to hear from the league, I think we’re supposed to get some news today. I think he's got one more evaluation, he’s going through his classes, I think he’s got two to do before he’s cleared. So, we’re trying to get that handled.- Argos coach Ryan Dinwiiddie
I assume the league would potentially allow him to practice before the suspension is lifted. Player safety wise, the kid’s got to at least get out there and get going, you can’t expect him to come back week one and play. Even if you get a few weeks of practice time, practice roster, scout team type of work for him, we’ve got to get the other guys ready to play, but at least get him out there, get him acclimated to it again.
The earliest that Kelly could return on the field is a home date for Toronto against Saskatchewan on Aug. 22.
In the meantime, the Argos have been discussing the possibility of a change up at pivot. Cameron Dukes has struggled mightily of late in Kelly’s absence, with just one touchdown and six interceptions across his last four games. He was benched in favor of backup Nick Arbuckle twice in the last three weeks.
For now, it appears that Dinwiddie is contemplating a two-QB platoon with Dukes and Nick Arbuckle, something he hinted at implementing two weeks ago.
I’m probably going to play both of them; we’ll go from there. I believe in Cam, still do, but Nick, I have a comfort level with him, I’ve won some games with him, I’ve been around him a long time.- Dinwiddie
The Argonauts (3-3) have lost three of their last four games as they prep for a home tussle with a surprising 2-5 Winnipeg this Saturday. In a rematch from Grey Cup 109, both proud franchises are trying to get back to the high standard they've set in recent years.
