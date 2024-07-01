Who Starred in Week 4? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Offenses around the CFL struggled in Week 4 to get into the end zone as often as they have been with the Montreal Alouettes being the only team to score 30 or more points. Defenses were able to slow down passing games and keep matches relatively close.
There were still plenty of outstanding performances in all three phases of the game throughout the CFL weekend. Here are the top performers of Week 4.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
1. Offensive Player of the Week: BC Lions QB Vernon Adams Jr.
It's just another week of BC Lions signal caller Vernon Adams Jr. lighting it up through the air. Adams finished with the most passing yards in a game this weekend with 331 and threw a touchdown while adding 33 rushing yards. It’s business as usual for Adams as he finds himself poised to be the MOP of the CFL after leading another win for the Lions over Edmonton.
2. Defensive Player of the Week: Toronto Argonauts LB Wynton McManis
Montreal was held to just 25 yards rushing on 12 carries but still picked up the win over the Toronto Argonauts. A big reason for the shutdown in the running game was Argos linebacker Wynton McManis, who had nine tackles and a league-high four tackles for loss. While the secondary for Toronto struggled, McManis and the front seven of the Argos made sure the Als wouldn’t beat them on the ground.
3. Special Teams Player of the Week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers K Sergio Castillo
It was a historic game for Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo, whose four field goals — including a franchise-record 60-yarder — helped the Bombers force overtime in a losing effort to the Calgary Stampeders. Removing the chip from the football seems to be working out for Castillo, who is proving himself as one of the top kickers in the league.
