Winnipeg Blue Bombers Finalize Roster for 2024 Regular Season, Cut Former NFL Defensive Lineman
Over the last four seasons, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been one of the most decorated teams in the CFL with their success. The main reason for that is the roster moves they have made to have the depth needed to make their Grey Cup runs.
This past weekend, the Bombers released 29 players, with 12 players joining the practice squad. Here are the moves the team made.
Released
- QB Darren Grainger
- RB Jonathan Rosery
- RB Chris Smith
- WR Sy Barnett
- WR Ronnie Blackmon
- WR Isaiah Coulter
- WR Aaron Cruickshank
- WR AK Gassama
- WR Josh Vann
- OL Chris Ivy
- OL Ethan Kalra
- OL Chidi Okeke
- OL Michael Vlahogiannis
- DL Collin Kornelson
- DL Chauncey Rivers
- DL Taylor Upshaw
- LB Dylan Moses
- LB Johnny Petrishen
- LB Tre Thomas
- DB Russell Dandy
- DB Demetries Ford
- DB Travon Fuller
- DB Bill Hackett
- DB Juan Lua
- DB Bret MacDougall
- DB Nico McCarthy
- DB Isaiah Norman
- DB Patrick Rogers
- P Dante Mastrogriuseppe
Added to Practice Roster
- WR Josh Johnson
- WR Jeremy Murphy
- WR Keric Wheatfall
- OL Larnel Coleman
- OL Kendall Randolph
- OL Micah Vanterpool
- DL Owen Hubert
- LB Jeremiah Gemmel
- LB Lucky Ogbevoen
- LB Fabian Weitz
- DB Michael Griffin
- DB Tyrique McGhee
One of the biggest names to be cut from the roster was former NFL defensive lineman Chauncey Rivers. During his two-season NFL season, Rivers appeared in five total games with the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers making two tackles.
Running back Chris Smith played well in the preseason for Winnipeg that included a 109-yard punt return for a touchdown in Friday night’s 31-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.
One other name to note was quarterback Darren Grainger who was not able to make the cut. Grainger was a starter at Georgia State and Furman, finishing with 8,182 passing yards and 72 passing scores while also rushing for 2,465 yards and 24 touchdowns in five seasons.
Week 1 of the CFL season opens with a Grey Cup rematch between the defending champs Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg on Thursday night.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.