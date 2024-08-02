CFL Week 9 Game Preview, Prediction: Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The Montreal Alouettes look to keep the good times rolling as they take on the red-hot Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night.
Thanks to third-string quarterback Davis Alexander, the Als made a 13-point comeback to beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-16. It's an essential game for Montreal as they have a one-game lead on the Ottawa Redblacks and a two-game lead on the Toronto Argonauts for first in the East Division.
Hamilton has found its groove over the last two weeks with back-to-back wins including a 16-point win over the Edmonton Elks last week. Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has been on a roll as he leads the league in touchdown passes with 17.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Alouettes -5, 0/U 51
Date/Location: Friday, August 2, 2024, at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 7:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Rain, 26 Degrees Celsius, 90% Chance of Precipitation
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Montreal got good news as their starting quarterback Cody Fajardo was back in practice this week and is available to play, but the team will start Alexander instead. The Alouettes won't have linebacker Tyrell Richards (calf) and wide receiver Tyler Snead (foot).
Hamilton only has two players who are doubtful about playing with starting defensive back Stavros Katsantonis (leg) and Brendan O'Leary-Orange (hamstring).
Keys to Victory
While Alexander was exceptional last week, it would be smart for Montreal to ease him into the game by establishing the running game with leading rusher Walter Fletcher and get the ball in Tyson Philpot's hands. The Als' defensive line needs to pressure Mitchell to force bad passes which he is prone to do.
Hamilton's defense has not been able to create turnovers, as they have a league-low three interceptions. Alexander makes his first professional start so the Tiger-Cats have to find a way to rattle him early and get him off rhythm.
Prediction
There's every reason to pick either team to win the game. The story of Alexander was fun for the CFL to follow last week. Montreal ultimately has more talent than Hamilton which should give them a slight advantage in the game.
Montreal Alouettes 26, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 22
