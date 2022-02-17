Skip to main content

Atletico Madrid Lose To Worst Side In La Liga A Week Before Man United Come To Town

Much has been made of Manchester United's below-par form in 2022 but things are going even worse for their upcoming Champions League opponents.

United are set to travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 encounter next Wednesday.

Seven days before that first leg, Atletico suffered a painful home defeat at the hands of the worst side in La Liga this week.

Atletico, who have now lost four of their last six matches, were beaten 1-0 by a Levante side who had only won once in their first 23 league games this season.

Gonzalo Melero scored the goal for Levante, who were good value for their shock victory, having registered five shots on target to Atletico's one.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone was far from happy at the end of the night.

Diego Simeone looks frustrated as he watches Atletico Madrid lose at home to Levante in February 2022

Diego Simeone looked frustrated as he watched Levante beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Wednesday

His team now sat 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid and were in a genuine battle just to secure a top-four finish.

"We played a bad game," Simeone said in his post-match press conference, as translated by Football Espana.

"We lost a beautiful opportunity to move into a good situation in La Liga and we will have to make a doubt effort.

"Defeats always hurt. It will always bother and hurt me. Today relaxed and tomorrow we talk for a while to say what I think and to see what they feel."

Atletico now travel to Osasuna on Saturday, four days before they host United, who visit Leeds this weekend.

Despite the negative atmosphere around Old Trafford, United are actually unbeaten in eight games if you count their penalty-shootout defeat against Middlesbrough as a drawn match.

They will still be underdogs at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, but four away teams have now won there this season, with Levante following the example set by Liverpool, AC Milan and Mallorca.

Diego Simeone looks frustrated as he watches Atletico Madrid lose at home to Levante in February 2022
News

Atletico Madrid Lose To Worst Side In La Liga A Week Before Man United Come To Town

31 seconds ago
Brenden Aaronson pictured in action for RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich in February 2022
News

Brenden Aaronson Bursts With Pride After First UCL Assist Against Bayern Munich

42 minutes ago
Liverpool players celebrate a Mo Salah goal in their 2-0 win at Inter Milan in February 2022
News

Records Broken As Liverpool Beat Inter Milan But Diogo Jota Injury Causes Concern

1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe points downwards after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid
News

Did Kylian Mbappe Copy Two Goal Celebrations Off Cristiano Ronaldo In One Week?

10 hours ago
Andres Iniesta takes a picture on his phone as he sits alone on the Nou Camp pitch after his last game for Barcelona in 2018
Transfer Talk

Andres Iniesta, 37, Would "Love" To Play For Barcelona Again

11 hours ago
Manchester City's club crest is seen flying on a corner flag at the Etihad Stadium
Transfer Talk

Report: Man City Offer Made For Brazilian Savio Who Has Also Been Eyed By Arsenal

11 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his arms raised after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
Transfer Talk

PSG's Kylian Mbappe Responds To Real Madrid Transfer Rumors In French And Spanish

12 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
News

Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Hails Kylian Mbappe As Best Player In Europe

12 hours ago
Peter Schmeichel pictured standing outside Old Trafford in February 2020
News

Peter Schmeichel Mocked On TV For Saying Man Utd Can Win Champions League

13 hours ago