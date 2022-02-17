Atletico Madrid Lose To Worst Side In La Liga A Week Before Man United Come To Town

Much has been made of Manchester United's below-par form in 2022 but things are going even worse for their upcoming Champions League opponents.

United are set to travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 encounter next Wednesday.

Seven days before that first leg, Atletico suffered a painful home defeat at the hands of the worst side in La Liga this week.

Atletico, who have now lost four of their last six matches, were beaten 1-0 by a Levante side who had only won once in their first 23 league games this season.

Gonzalo Melero scored the goal for Levante, who were good value for their shock victory, having registered five shots on target to Atletico's one.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone was far from happy at the end of the night.

Diego Simeone looked frustrated as he watched Levante beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Wednesday IMAGO/Oscar J. Barroso

His team now sat 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid and were in a genuine battle just to secure a top-four finish.

"We played a bad game," Simeone said in his post-match press conference, as translated by Football Espana.

"We lost a beautiful opportunity to move into a good situation in La Liga and we will have to make a doubt effort.

"Defeats always hurt. It will always bother and hurt me. Today relaxed and tomorrow we talk for a while to say what I think and to see what they feel."

Atletico now travel to Osasuna on Saturday, four days before they host United, who visit Leeds this weekend.

Despite the negative atmosphere around Old Trafford, United are actually unbeaten in eight games if you count their penalty-shootout defeat against Middlesbrough as a drawn match.

They will still be underdogs at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, but four away teams have now won there this season, with Levante following the example set by Liverpool, AC Milan and Mallorca.