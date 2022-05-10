Skip to main content

England Duo Eddie Nketiah And Callum Hudson-Odoi Persuaded To Play For Ghana At World Cup

Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi are reportedly set to feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup... but not for England.

Arsenal striker Nketiah is England's all-time record scorer at Under 21 level, having netted 16 goals in 17 appearances.

Nketiah, 22, never made the step up to senior soccer for England though, unlike Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi, 21, has been capped three times by England's first team.

But all of those appearances came before his 21st birthday, meaning that he is not yet committed to England under FIFA's eligibility rules.

Callum Hudson-Odoi pictured on his senior debut for England against the Czech Republic in 2019

Both Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi were born and raised in London, but they have family roots in Ghana.

According to football.london, the duo are now ready to switch their international allegiances to Ghana from England.

Their decision may well have been influenced by Ghana successfully qualifying for the Qatar World Cup, which begins in November.

Ghana booked their World Cup spot by beating Nigeria on the away goals rule in a two-legged playoff in March.

The World Cup draw saw Ghana placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Argentina and South Korea.

