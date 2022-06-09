Skip to main content

Highlights: Switzerland 0-1 Spain - Watch Pablo Sarabia's Hot Scoring Form Continue In Geneva

Pablo Sarabia scored his 16th goal of 2022 to give Spain three points against Switzerland in UEFA Nations League Group A2.

The PSG attacking midfielder had spent last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon and ended his club campaign with eight goals in his final eight games.

He took that club form to the international stage on Thursday by scoring the only goal of the game at the Stade de Geneve.

Pablo Sarabia pictured (center) scoring the winning goal for Spain in their 1-0 victory over Switzerland in June 2022

Sarabia produced a cool sliding finish with his left foot in the 13th minute after a low cross from Marcos Llorente.

Spain dominated possession and were decent value for their victory, which maintained their unbeaten start in this Nations League campaign.

But Portugal remain top of Group A2 after beating the Czech Republic 2-0 in Lisbon. 

