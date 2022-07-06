Watch England's Beth Mead Score 1st Goal Of Women's Euro 2022 By Lobbing Arsenal Teammate

Beth Mead delighted home fans by scoring the first goal of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 to give England an early lead against Austria in Wednesday's tournament opener.

The Arsenal forward lobbed Austria goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, who also plays for the Gunners at club level, after controlling a Fran Kirby pass with her chest.

Mead's lofted shot was cleared by Austria Carina Wenninger but only after the ball had marginally crossed the goal-line.

The referee swiftly awarded the goal after automated goal-line technology said that the ball had fully crossed the line.

But the game's restart was then delayed as a VAR review double-checked the decision before backing up the original call.

Mead's strike proved to be the only goal of the game as England kicked off with a 1-0 win.

Next up for the Lionesses is a clash with Norway at Brighton's AMEX Stadium on July 11.