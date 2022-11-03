Skip to main content

ESPN's Domonique Foxworth: 'I got PJ Walker Outplaying Joe Burrow'

The Bengals battle the Panthers this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals take on PJ Walker and the Carolina Panthers this weekend in a QB matchup where ESPN's Dominique Foxworth thinks Walker has the edge over Joe Burrow.

The analyst made the case in his bold prediction on Get Up.

"I got PJ Walker outplaying Joe Burrow," Foxworth said. "Obviously it's been a struggle without Ja'Marr Chase, and it seems like the Panthers have a really talented defense that has a new reason to play. PJ Walker also has been playing pretty well lately and is going up against a Bengals defense that has four cornerbacks on the injury report. Only one of them, Eli Apple, practiced yesterday. So I got P.J. Walker outplaying Joe Burrow."

That's quite the claim projecting the 32nd-ranked QB by EPA/play this season to outplay the seventh-best EPA passer in Burrow. Although, the Bengals looked a lot like the 2020 version of the team without Chase on Monday night.

Burrow posted a 17.6 QBR in Cleveland, his worst since a career-low 4.2 mark against Baltimore during a 27-3 loss two years ago.

