    • November 2, 2021
    UConn Has 'Strong Interest' in Bengals Linebackers Coach Al Golden for Their Head Coaching Vacancy

    He's spent the past two seasons in Cincinnati.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The University of Connecticut has "strong interest" in hiring Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden to be their next head coach according to Matt Zenitz of On3.com

    Golden has spent the past two seasons coaching the Bengals' linebackers. The 52-year-old has 10 years of experience as a college head coach. He had a successful run at Temple (2006-10), before coaching the Miami Hurricanes from 2011-15. 

    Golden posted a 59-59 record over that span and was named the MAC Coach of the Year in 2009. 

    Dec 22, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Lions linebackers coach Al Golden before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
