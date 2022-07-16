Former NFL Quarterback Weighs in on Giants' Daniel Jones' Future

The New York Giants haven't even played a down in 2022 and thus have nothing other than optimism that quarterback Daniel Jones will finally flourish after three seasons of being stuck in the mud.

Still, that's not stopping some of the most knowledgeable analysts in the game from making bold predictions regarding the Giants' future at quarterback, one of whom is former NFL (and Giants backup) quarterback David Carr, now an NFL Network analyst.

Carr acknowledged that Jones hasn't been set up to succeed with the Giants in his first three seasons, where he's had to endure a lack of continuity in coaching and the system he was asked to play, an unstable offensive line, and injuries to his key playmakers.

"It takes a perfect storm to play quarterback in this league," Carr said. "And I think finally there as close as they've been to being able to put an offensive line together to let Daniel's ability shine.

"I think his greatest attribute is he's oblivious to the rush, and Eli Manning was like that, but you had to put a good wall in front of him."

But if there's one thing that Carr looks at Jones to improve, it's the turnovers.

"He's put it on the ground in clutch situations, and that makes it hard to defend the guy. That's why they didn't pick up his option," he said. "So if he can eliminate that, I really believe that (head coach) Brian Daboll is gonna put together a system...that's gonna make him flourish."

Carr pointed out that Jones wasn't drafted by Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen which would make it easier to move on from him if he didn't flourish.

If that were to happen, Carr said to keep an eye on the situation with the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo, who is recovering from off-season shoulder surgery and is reportedly a player the 49ers are looking to trade.

"With Jimmy, I think the issue is his shoulder. No one really knows. I think what teams are gonna do is they're gonna wait until the first or second preseason game," Carr said.

"If Jimmy ...looks healthy, then I think that's when you might see the Giants make a move or another team make a move for Jimmy because Jimmy can win some games for somebody.

"He absolutely still can play at a high level. He won a lot of games in San Francisco. I think the only issue is just, is he healthy? If he's healthy, then very possibly the Giants could make a move for him."

Pat's Perspective

I spoke to Carr last year before Jones's eventual season-ending injury, and his perspective regarding Jones hasn't changed since that conversation.

That said, there are a few debatable points made by the one-time Giants backup quarterback, the biggest one being that Jones has indeed cut down on his turnovers.

His interceptions have dropped from 24 to 11 to 10, and his fumbles from 19 to 10 to 7. So Carr's big concern with Jones might be a bit overblown given the numbers and how they've been trending.

As for the Garoppolo talk, there are a couple of reasons why there is virtually zero chance of the Giants making a move for the 49ers signal caller-- assuming the 49ers do indeed want to move him.

First, with a quarterback-rich draft class projected for next year, it makes zero sense for the Giants to invest in a veteran quarterback with a prior shoulder issue that's in the final year of his contract and who, right now, would cost $24.2 million against the cap absent a contract restructure and extension.

It makes more sense for the Giants to trade assets to get a young quarterback who can start his Giants tenure on a more affordable rookie deal and who can grow into the system that Daboll has laid out for this offense.

Second, any thought of the Giants acquiring Garoppolo contradicts one of the points Carr laid out about Jones and his future: the current regime didn't draft Jones and thus has no ties to him.

This regime didn't draft Garoppolo either, and while Garoppolo's career did overlap with Daboll's when they were in New England, Daboll at the time was the Patriots' tight ends coach.

If the Giants do move on from Jones, it will almost certainly be a transition to a rookie quarterback with a cleaner injury history who will cost them a lot less on a rookie deal.

