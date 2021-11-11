Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report: Two Players Limited

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 10 Thursday Injury Report

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 10 injury report released Thursday.
    Author:

    With left tackle Taylor Decker on his way back into the lineup, hopefully sooner rather than later, the impact on the Detroit Lions' offense would be invaluable. 

    Rookie Penei Sewell has been trending towards returning back to playing right tackle, while Matt Nelson would likely return to a reserve role along the offensive line.

    Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is aware Sewell could draw an elite pass rusher in T.J. Watt if he is playing on the right side. 

    But Detroit's coaching staff is not too concerned about Sewell not being able to hold up his end of the bargain on game day. 

    The hope is with Decker and Sewell in the lineup, the offense can create more explosive plays in the passing game.

    "I do believe he’ll hold up in protection, gives you a little more confidence to throw the ball down the field a little bit," Lynn said. "But Decker is just as good in the run game. He is a big man, powerful man. So with him and Jonah Jackson on the left side, if he can go this week, that would be great.”

    Detroit Lions' Week 10 Thursday Injury Report

    Did not practice (NP)

    • Jamaal Williams (Thigh)

    Limited practice (LP)

    • Austin Bryant (Shoulder)
    • Austin Seibert (Hip)

