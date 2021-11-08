Not Much to Love as Chiefs Beat Packers

The Green Bay Packers' seven-game winning streak was snapped during a 13-7 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love's debut was ugly, as were the special teams.

Jordan Love’s first game as an NFL starter? A disaster.

Maurice Drayton’s ninth game as an NFL special teams coordinator? A disaster.

With Aaron Rodgers out with COVID-19, the Green Bay Packers’ seven-game winning streak was snapped by the Kansas City Chiefs, 13-7, on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Without the MVP quarterback, the offense spent the game spinning its wheels until a late touchdown drive. Which was better than the special teams, which spent the game going backward.

In the first three quarters, the Packers were 0-for-7 on third down. A 35-yard catch by Randall Cobb, a 21-yard catch by AJ Dillon and a 15-yard run by Dillon accounted for 71 yards. The other 34 plays gained 110 yards. In the first half, the Packers missed two field goals and muffed a punt.

The defense, led by outside linebacker Rashan Gary, inside linebacker Krys Barnes and safety Darnell Savage, was brilliant other than the usual first-drive slumber and a final-drive failure. With Love finally getting into the end zone, a 20-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard on fourth-and-5 with 4:54 remaining, the defense needed a stop.

It didn’t get one.

On third-and-10 at the 2-minute warning, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped the pocket – flushed by Preston Smith and chased by Gary. Just as Gary arrived, Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill, who finally shook Chandon Sullivan for a clinching gain of 13 yards.

While it was not a good game for Mahomes, the great player made the great play when needed.

Green Bay’s MVP might have been Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemi. On Kansas City’s opening drive, it marched 64 yards in 15 pays for a touchdown. Running back Darrel Williams ran the ball seven times on the drive, including runs of 11, 7, 7 and 6 yards. On its next seven possessions, the Chiefs ran the ball only five times.

So, midway through the third quarter, even with the Love-led offense a putrid 0-for-7 on third down, the Packers still trailed only 13-0.

Green Bay was 0-for-9 on third down before embarking on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive. On a third-and-10 at the start of the drive, Cobb caught a quick pass, dodged cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and got a block from Lazard to move the chains. Finally, on fourth-and-5, Love connected with Lazard, who ducked under Daniel Sorensen’s tackle at the 7 and waltzed into the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown. It was Love’s first career touchdown pass.

What it means: If the plan was to move on from Aaron Rodgers after this season – and Rodgers’ violations of the COVID protocol perhaps might have pushed that decision in that direction – Jordan Love’s performance has to give general manager Brian Gutekunst pause. Love looked totally overwhelmed by the moment. In his defense, the pass protection was bad, the field position was mostly terrible and the special teams were of no help. Other than Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, none of the first- or second-year quarterbacks have been resounding successes. Still, if Green Bay is going to play for a championship in 2022, it’s hard to see it happening without Rodgers back on a renegotiated contract extension.

Key moment: The Packers somehow trailed only 7-0 late in the first half. With the Chiefs in position to double-up, Preston Smith stopped Darrel Williams on third-and-1. So, with just less than 3 minutes left in the first half, the Chiefs punted the ball. However, rookie returner Amari Rodgers failed to field the ball and Malik Turner wound up on his back side. Tommy Townsend’s punt glanced off the left foot of Turner and the Chiefs took over at Green Bay’s 10.

Key stat: In 2019, Mason Crosby missed two field goals. In 2020, he didn’t miss any. He missed two in the first half – giving him six for the season – to sabotage Green Bay’s upset hopes. It’s not Crosby’s fault. On the first, punter Corey Bojorquez’s bad hold resulted in a miss from 40-yards. Bojorquez has been an upgrade over JK Scott as a punter but a huge downgrade over Scott as a holder. Next, Green Bay’s porous protection unit showed up again as Crosby’s 37-yarder was blocked.

MVP: Imagine that after the Packers signed Jaylon Smith, they handed him a bunch of Krys Barnes’ snaps. Barnes was one of the main reasons why Green Bay had a pulse entering the second half. After Green Bay’s special teams handed the Chiefs the ball at the 10, Barnes blasted running back Darrel Williams on a third-and-goal at the 3 and kept him out of the end zone.

Looking ahead: COVID watch will begin late next week. If Aaron Rodgers tests negative twice late next week, he will be able to return on Saturday and play on Sunday in a home game against Seattle. It won’t be ideal. Rodgers will have had nothing but virtual preparation and won’t have any practice reps. But a less-than-prepared Rodgers seems like a better option. In regular-season action, coach Matt LaFleur is 33-8 and has not lost back-to-back games.