    • November 5, 2021
    Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dealing With Third Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback now has a new ailment on top of his hip and pectoral injuries.
    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has added a third injury to his body heading into Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. 

    Roethlisberger has been limited in practice the last two days, initially with a hip and pectoral injury, but on Friday, was listed to have a right shoulder injury as well. 

    The right shoulder is the throwing arm of Roethlisberger. It's also the same arm he had reconstructive surgery on his elbow in 2019. 

    As for the rest of the Steelers' injury report, defensive tackle Cam Heyward (ankle) and kicker Chris Boswell (concussion) were full participants on Friday. Boswell appears to be almost through the concussion protocol. 

    Tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) was limited after missing Thursday. Offensive lineman B.J. Finney did not practice with a back injury. 

