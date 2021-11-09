Chris Boswell Makes History With Ridiculous Stat

The Pittsburgh Steelers kicker did it all against the Chicago Bears.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has put his name in the record books for something no one even knew they kept a stat of.

Not only did Boswell hit a game-winning field goal with 30 seconds remaining against the Chicago Bears, but he also recovered a fumble on a kickoff and hit another field goal, making it two from 50-plus yards in one game.

That's the record. He became the first player in NFL history to make two field goals of 50-plus yards, hit a game-winning field goal and recover a fumble in one game.

After the game, Boswell joked about recovering the fumble, saying he took a pretty big hit from Bears defenders.

"I took a pretty good shot and got folded in half, but I just saw the ball, grabbed it, and the next thing I know I’m at the bottom of a pile," he laughed.

One week removed from concussion protocol, the play might have sent sped up the hearts of fans but not of head coach Mike Tomlin, who said he didn't worry when Boswell grabbed the football.

