Cal's 'Committee': So is Tony Dungy Helping or Not? Houston Texans Confusion Abounds

Cal's 'Committee': A Hall-of-Fame head coach seems surprised to learn he's on a 'committee' helping the Houston Texans hire a general manager and coach

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced five distinguished football minds that would assist them in the search for a new general manager and head coach.

While team CEO Cal McNair didn't call them a committee, he had promised weeks earlier a five-member committee to assist in the hiring process. So while he didn't name them to a "committee'' officially in his statement ... these five people are his committee.

This, however, is apparently news to one member of the committee in Tony Dungy.

Dungy appeared on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday and didn't exactly co-sign his inclusion on said committee.

When asked by Patrick if he was working with the Texans, Dungy displayed the type of backpedaling which surely allowed him to record nine interceptions in his three-year NFL career.

"No, no. Don't start that rumor, Dan," Dungy said. "Here's what happened: Cal McNair called several people and said, 'Would you talk to me about how to select a general manager and a head coach?' and I said, 'Sure I would love to.'

"Well, all the sudden, that becomes,' You're on a committee to select the next general manager.''

Dungy said he has had "50 million texts" from people who want the jobs in Houston.

"I am not picking a person,'' Dungy clarified. "All I am doing is giving Mr. McNair a formula."

McNair made it clear the committee, which also includes Jimmy Johnson and former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, among others, would provide input which he and his mother Janice would use to make the decision.

Of course, McNair mentioned the "committee'' word weeks ago. Was it clear he intended to announce he was picking the brains of some of the NFL's brightest?

It seems not, based on Dungy's clarification.

So yes, Cal McNair consulted with Dungy about the vacancies on the Texans. It's unclear if there will be more conversations with Dungy and his fellow committee-but-not-really-committee members.

See Dungy's comments above. ... as we all continue to scratch our heads.