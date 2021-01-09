Deshaun Wanted Bieniemy; Does Bieniemy Want Texans?

Could the Texans still get a look at Deshaun Watson's preferred candidate?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Deshaun Watson has advocated for the Texans to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Now it may be too late.

Former NFL tight end and two-time Super Bowl champion Christian Fauria said on WEEI in Boston the chance to woo Bieniemy has passed.

"I'm hearing that Eric Bieniemy wants nothing to do with that job and will not take that job," Fauria said. "Wants nothing to do with the nonsense that exists over there."

As we write this, the Texans are the only franchise with an opening at the head coach position who haven't asked to talk to Bieniemy. The Chargers, Jaguars, Falcons, Jets, and Lions have all requested an interview or already interviewed Bieniemy.

The original plan was for Texans CEO Cal McNair to seek out Deshaun Watson's input on the hires at general manager and head coach. He even said he would consult with Watson on the hiring process. Watson, however, reportedly found out about the hiring of Nick Caserio on social media and wasn't asked about his thoughts on the general manager.

Now it has been days since the Texans have spoken to their franchise quarterback. McNair acknowledged Watson's unhappiness with the franchise in his introductory press conference of GM Nick Caserio.

Meanwhile, Jack Easterby remains a key piece of the franchise. Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, a head coach candidate, turned down the chance to interview with the team. And Watson's agent is tweeting cryptically about "nepotism.''

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is the only head coach candidate the team is scheduled to speak with currently. Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady was interviewed early this week before the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio.

Whichever way the Texans go at head coach, Nick Caserio said he intends to use Deshaun Watson as a resource in the hiring process. Now the question remains, after scaring off his favorite prospect, does Watson even want to help?