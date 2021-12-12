The Texans try and find answers on offense against a struggling Seahawks team

The Houston Texans host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a matchup between two struggling teams searching for answers. … and at halftime, it’s Seattle 16, Houston 13 … and the search continues.

One highlight: With a swing of his leg, Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn created surprise and history Sunday afternoon.

Fairbairn has had an up-and-down season that included a stint on injured reserve due to pulled leg muscle.

He looked strong Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, drilling a franchise-record long 61-yard field goal to end the first half.

Fairbairn's previous career-long was a 55-yard field goal.

Fairbairn has made 10 of 13 field goals and 7 of 10 extra points this season.

Signed to a four-year, $17.6 million contract that includes $9 million guaranteed and a $4 million base salary in 2021, the former Lou Groza Award winner from UCLA made 87.1 percent of his field goals last season (27 of 31) and 37 of 40 extra points.

Last Sunday was a wild one for the 4-8 Seahawks as they finished off a season sweep of the 6-6 San Francisco 49ers with a 30-23 win at Lumen Field.

A 2-10 Houston squad had a rough time with Indianapolis last Sunday, falling 31-0 to the 7-6 Colts at home. The offense managed just 141 total yards and nine first downs.

With Davis Mills starting at quarterback for an injured Tyrod Taylor, the Texans got off to a fast start, scoring on the first drive of the game.

Mills found tight end Brevin Jordan in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown pass ending a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took 3:58 off the clock, putting Houston up 7-0 early.

The Seahawks would answer on their next possession with a 38-yard Jason Myers field goal that ended a nine-play, 56-yard drive that took 4:42 off the clock.

After Seattle's defense held the Texans to just five plays and 18 yards on the next drive, the Seahawks would find the end zone for the first time in the game.

Running back Rashaad Penny would run 32 yards for a touchdown that capped off a seven-play, 97-yard drive that ended the first quarter.

The Texans' offense would find points again on a 21-yard Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal after a 16-play, 72-yard drive taking 8:55 off the clock, that tied the game at 10 with 6:08 left in the half.

Seattle would find the end zone again in the last minute of the half on a Wilson 55-yard pass to Tyler Lockett that gave the Seahawks a 16-10 lead after a missed extra point.

Seattle will have the ball on offense to begin the second half.