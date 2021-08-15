Texans Injury Update: WR Anthony Miller To Undergo MRI

The newest Texans wide receiver now could miss time with Houston

GREEN BAY, Wis. --Texans veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller was carted off the field Saturday night at Lambeau Field. He appeared to have injured his right shoulder or arm.

According to head coach David Culley, Miller suffered a slight dislocation, and is scheduled for an MRI once the team returns to Houston.

Traded to the Texans along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick the day before players reported to training camp. Entering the final year of his four-year, $5.353 million rookie contract that includes a $1.21 million base salary this season.

READ MORE: How To Watch: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Miller is competing with fellow fourth-year veteran Keke Coutee to be the Texans' slot wide receiver for the start of the 2021 NFL season.

"It's unfortunate," Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor said. "Anytime a guy gets injured, obviously it's the nature of the business that we play. He's a very talented receiver. We're definitely going to miss him on the field. It's another opportunity for guys in the wide receiver room to step up and make those plays. I wish him a speedy recovery. I know he's disappointed about the injury. It's more important that he heals and makes a 100 percent recovery."

Miller was linked to multiple trade rumors throughout the offseason after catching 134 career passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Bears.

Shoulder injuries with Miller should come as a little surprise. While playing for the Bears, Miller underwent two surgeries on his left shoulder after experiencing multiple dislocations.

After catching seven touchdowns as a rookie, Miller combined for just four touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Miller caught two passes for 15 yards on three targets before getting hurt. Coutee caught two passes for 21 yards on five targets while Chris Conley led the Texans with four catches for 51 yards on four targets.

"Ant is an explosive guy, he makes plays for us," Conley said. "IWe hope he's well, but it's kind of a next man up kind of room."

READ MORE: Texans' WR Chris Conley Shows What He Can Do Against Packers