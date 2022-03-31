John McClain, who has covered pro football in Houston for more than 40 years, announced his retirement from the Houston Chronicle on Thursday.

One of the prominent voices in NFL media for more than four decades, McClain wrote in his farewell column that Thursday was his last day, but that his final mailbag would be published on Friday. A retrospective of his best stories for the Chronicle will appear on Sunday.

“I’m three months into my 47th year at the Chron, and Thursday is my last day,” McClain wrote. “Counting almost four years working at the Waco Tribune-Herald while attending Baylor, this is my 51st year as a sportswriter — a good time to power down the laptop on a full-time basis.”

McClain originally joined the Chronicle staff in 1976 when he was hired to cover the Houston Aeros hockey team. Shortly after, he was promoted to cover the Oilers.

McCain has the distinction of covering NHL legend Gordie Howe (then with the Aeros), Oilers legend Earl Campbell and two different NFL teams in the same city during his career.

McClain was one of the most respected beat writers in the business, and his work earned him a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. He was selected as the Dick McCann Memorial Award (now the Bill Nunn Memorial Award) presented annually by the Pro Football Writers of America to a writer for his long and distinguished coverage of the NFL. He is also a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s media wing.

He's a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Seniors committee and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame selection committee.

Dubbed ‘The Little General’ by the Chronicle’s Astros beat writer, Harry Shattuck, McClain also had a presence in the Houston market with his radio show on AM 610, the Texans’ flagship radio station.

McClain wrote that while he’s retiring from day-to-day coverage of the Texans and the NFL, he will continue to write for the Chronicle on a freelance basis. He will also continue his radio show on AM 610 and continues the shows he appears on in other radio markets, including Nashville, Tenn.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Las Vegas, Nev.; San Antonio and Waco.

McClain’s career is a thread not only through the history of the NFL and of Houston professional sports, but also through one of the state’s most enduring publications. McClain, a native of Waco, Texas, got his first job with the Waco Tribune-Herald in 1973 and worked for then-sports editor Dave Campbell, who was the creator of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, considered the state’s ‘bible’ of Texas high school football, college and pro football.

Along with his journalism and radio work, McClain even managed to work his way into eight movies — The Rookie, The Longest Yard, Spring Breakers, Secretariat, Invincible, Cook County, The Game Plan and Make It Rain.