Source Reveals Why Standout Justin Reid is OUT vs. Jets

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran standout safety Justin Reid is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium.

This is a coach's decision from David Culley and maintains consistency with how he handles individual player situations.

This is how Culley has handled other individual player situations this season.

That includes starting linebacker Zach Cunningham being benched for disciplinary reasons for the first quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns due to lateness issues and previously choosing to not attend a preseason game and starting cornerback Desmond King being benched for an entire game against the Los Angeles Rams due to unexcused absences at team activities,

Reid had a disagreement with the coaching staff during the week, according to a league source.

The Texans will start Eric Murray again at one safety spot. Terrence Brooks is a top candidate to start at the other safety spot after shifting Lonnie Johnson Jr. back to cornerback.

Reid is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 after his four-year, $4.063 million rookie contract expires.

Reid is being paid a $2.433 million base salary this year.

Reid has started every game for the 2-8 Texans until this game. He has two interceptions and one forced fumble and 42 tackles.

The younger brother of former Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid, Reid has seven career interceptions.

Meanwhile, starting defensive end Jon Greenard returns after being out one game with a foot injury.

Greenard leads the Texans with a career-high seven sacks and missed a road victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans' other inactives are tight end Jeff Driskel, cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc, tight end Jordan Akins, who is a healthy scratch for the second game in a row, wide receiver Davion Davis and three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).