Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Source Reveals Why Standout Justin Reid is Healthy Inactive for Houston Texans vs. Jets

    Texans' Justin Reid a healthy scratch in coach's decision
    Author:

    HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran standout safety Justin Reid is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium.

    This is a coach's decision from David Culley and maintains consistency with how he handles individual player situations.

    This is how Culley has handled other individual player situations this season.

    That includes starting linebacker Zach Cunningham being benched for disciplinary reasons for the first quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns due to lateness issues and previously choosing to not attend a preseason game and starting cornerback Desmond King being benched for an entire game against the Los Angeles Rams due to unexcused absences at team activities, 

    Reid had a disagreement with the coaching staff during the week, according to a league source.

    The Texans will start Eric Murray again at one safety spot. Terrence Brooks is a top candidate to start at the other safety spot after shifting Lonnie Johnson Jr. back to cornerback.

    Reid is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 after his four-year, $4.063 million rookie contract expires.

    Recommended Articles

    Justin Reid
    Play

    Source Reveals Why Standout Justin Reid is OUT vs. Jets

    Texans' Justin Reid a healthy scratch in coach's decision

    1 minute ago
    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Jordan Jenkins #50 of the Houston Texans is introduced before playing the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Play

    Texans Move DE to IR

    Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

    19 hours ago
    lane taylor
    Play

    Source: Texans Signing Former Packers Starter

    Source: Texans signing guard Lane Taylor to active roster

    20 hours ago

    Reid is being paid a $2.433 million base salary this year.

    Reid has started every game for the 2-8 Texans until this game. He has two interceptions and one forced fumble and 42 tackles.

    The younger brother of former Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid, Reid has seven career interceptions.

    Meanwhile, starting defensive end Jon Greenard returns after being out one game with a foot injury.

    Greenard leads the Texans with a career-high seven sacks and missed a road victory over the Tennessee Titans.

    The Texans' other inactives are tight end Jeff Driskel, cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc, tight end Jordan Akins, who is a healthy scratch for the second game in a row, wide receiver Davion Davis and three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).

    Justin Reid
    News

    Source Reveals Why Standout Justin Reid is OUT vs. Jets

    1 minute ago
    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Jordan Jenkins #50 of the Houston Texans is introduced before playing the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    News

    Texans Move DE to IR

    19 hours ago
    lane taylor
    News

    Source: Texans Signing Former Packers Starter

    20 hours ago
    curley
    News

    Curley Culp, Oilers Legend, Passes Away

    23 hours ago
    Lovie Smith
    News

    Is Lovie Smith Proving He's Right For Texans?

    23 hours ago
    Texans - Punter
    News

    Texans' Best Personnel Move in 2021?

    Nov 27, 2021
    tyrod tenn up
    News

    Jets' Saleh On Texans Playmaker: ‘He Is a Problem’

    Nov 27, 2021
    cooks point
    News

    Texans' Best? Brandin Cooks - And He Can Help Even More

    Nov 26, 2021