Texans Move Team Captain, 2 Others to COVID-19 List

    December 15, 2021
    Texans Move Team Captain Christian Kirksey, 2 Others to COVID-19 List

    HOUSTON - The trend of NFL players being placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list continued to unfold Wednesday when three members of the Houston Texans players were given that designation.

    Texans linebacker and defensive captain Christian Kirksey, special-teams ace A.J. Moore and defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, were all placed on the team’s reserve-COVID-19 list.

    Previously, veteran running back David Johnson was activated from the COVID-19 list after missing Sunday's game one day after practice squad running back Jaylon Samuels was placed on the club’s reserve-COVID list.

    The Texans also signed former TCU and George Ranch running back Darius Anderson to the team’s practice squad. Anderson tried out for the Texans last week.

    Anderson went undrafted out of TCU after playing in the Senior Bowl all-star game.

    Cut by the Dallas Cowboys, Anderson was on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad and was elevated to the active roster there twice. He signed a reserve-future deal with the Colts, but was cut Aug. 17.

    At TCU, he rushed for 823 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, 598 yards as a junior and 768 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore.

    He played high school football at George Ranch, winning a Class 5A state championship as a senior as he rushed for 2,274 yards and 30 touchdowns.

    He chose TCU over scholarship offers from Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M.

    The Texans also placed wide receiver Davion Davis on injured reserve with a broken left ankle.

