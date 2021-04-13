NFL Source: Eagles Remain Interested In Trade For Texans QB Deshaun Watson

It has been speculated that a Deshaun Watson trade may 'impossible.' We're not sure that is so, as the Philadelphia Eagles' interest in trading for the QB remains in play.

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to find a direction. So are the Houston Texans. And according to an NFL source, despite their various issues, the two teams could still get together on a Deshaun Watson trade.

Watson is of course buried in legal troubles that are completely separate from his trade request - a request that we know GM Nick Caserio grew increasingly amenable to until the flood of sexual assault charges against the star QB.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are trying to straighten themselves out as well, having traded away Carson Wentz with a tentative plan to hand their QB job to young Jalen Hurts - except that our source insists that Philadelphia's desire to secure Watson remains in place.

The timetable? That has likely changed, as while once upon a time this was to be a pre-NFL Draft bidding war, the uncertainly of Watson's future has caused the bidding to dry up.

The cost? The same "dry-up'' phenomenon is occurring there, too.

Before the accusations - and the changes in the endorsement arrangements with an assortment of Watson sponsors, including Nike, that have impacted the court of public opinion - the concept of asking for three first-round picks and more was viable.

And at least some of those picks would've gone to picks-starved Houston in this draft.

Now? The 2021 NFL Draft leverage is gone for the Texans.

But it so happens that the Eagles, in addition to owning the No. 12 overall pick this year (again, the timing is unlikely to work there), figure to end up with three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. (The third one would be the result of Wentz being the full-time starter for the Colts).

That trade could be executed any time after this draft, with Houston moving on to Tyrod Taylor as the starter, enduring one more empty-cupboard season but then "owning'' the 2022 NFL Draft. It could also be executed in a way that for Philadelphia comes a) cheaper than it otherwise would have, b) with Hurts still the starter should Watson be suspended for part of the 2021 season and c) maybe with contingencies attached to the picks, just as the Wentz trade has attached.

It has been speculated that a Watson trade may be months away. It's even been speculated that a swap is "impossible.'' We're not sure that is so. Some level of clarity could come before that. Some level of risk-taking by a bidder could as well.

But this we know: The Philadelphia Eagles' interest in trading for Deshaun Watson remains in play.

