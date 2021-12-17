Police Investigating Watson for Indecent Assault; Search Warrants Issued

The search warrants were signed by a judge in October to collect data from Watson’s Instagram and Cash App usage.

Three search warrants have been issued for the social media accounts for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The crime being investigated is reportedly indecent assault.

According the Houston Chronicle, the search warrants were signed by a judge in October to collect data from Watson’s Instagram and Cash App usage.

Watson, the Pro Bowl star who is still with the Texans but not playing as he awaits a trade away from Houston, is the defendant in a lawsuit in which 22 women allege sexual assault. The Houston Police Department is investigating, as is the NFL. Watson has not been criminally charged and his attorney Rusty Hardin has stated Watson’s position that he has committed no crime.

The warrants, first issued in October, allow investigators to examine Watson’s Cash App account for transaction recipients, history statements and possibly descriptions of the transactions and location of all devices. Investigators will additionally have access to Watson’s chat logs, friends list, all messages and his search history.

Watson has been estranged from the team since last spring, irate that management told him his voice would be heard as a locker room leader regarding the Texans’ hiring of a new general manager and new coach. He has not practiced with the team during this regular season, with first veteran Tyrod Taylor serving as the starting QB and now with rookie Davis Mills closing the season as a first-teamer.

The former 2017 first-round pick from Clemson signed a four-year, $177.5 million contract with the Texans at the start of the 2020 regular season began. The Texans finished with a 4-12 record and are 2-11 this year. Houston examined swaps at the October deadline and is expected to engage again in trade talks involving Watson this offseason.