Culley Unveils Plan For Remainder of Texans' Season

Houston Texans coach David Culley remains focused on fielding players to win now, not to develop for the future.

With their bye week n the rearview mirror, the 1-8 Houston Texans' focus turns to the 'back nine' of their tumultuous 2021 season.

Given that a playoff berth is essentially out of the question at this point and they're playing for little more than pride and a higher draft pick, the question is clear: Do the Texans opt to risk worse results this season by playing developmental players and evaluating what they may or may not have? Or do they focus on 'building a winning culture' and attempt to get themselves a second or even third win by playing veterans?

To coach David Culley, the choice is clear.

"Right now, I’m just playing the best players that give us a chance to win," Culley said. "Whoever that is, that’s who we will play"

Translation: The majority of the youngsters had better have a comfortable spot on the bench.

This applies of course to multiple players, but the most directly effected - with this season all but over - is rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

With Deshaun Watson as good as gone, the Texans have no long-term plan at the position. Tyrod Taylor is on a one-year deal. And after missing six-plus games with a hamstring injury, his return against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 was atrocious with three interceptions and just a 55.8 completion percentage.

Taylor is undoubtedly a more polished quarterback at this moment than Mills, and should give the Texans a better chance to win in the immediacy if he can return to form. However, if he continues to play as he did at Hard Rock Stadium, the rookie would give you the same, if not a slightly better chance to win.

More importantly, with Taylor soon to be out of contract and the upcoming draft looking slim at quarterback, the Texans must find out if they have a player in Mills who can either be their long-term starter or at least for another year while they scout for options in 2023.

This way they'll also know whether or not to re-sign Taylor or to look to acquire a quarterback either via free agency or a trade.

From the standpoint of wanting to show your team and your community that you'll always strive to be competitive, starting Taylor is the right decision.

But keeping the bigger picture in mind, it's a risky and short-sighted.

Regardless, Culley was firm on his stance that Taylor will remain their starter.

"He’s our starting quarterback," Culley said. "He was our starting quarterback before he got hurt. He’s our starting quarterback now."