Sources: Texans Cut Three More Players To Trim Roster

The Houston Texans have released former fourth-round cornerback John Reid, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Reid was drafted last season out of Penn State by former Texans coach-general manager Bill O'Brien.

The Texans traded a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman on Monday, according to a league source.

Reid had 13 tackles and one pass defensed last season as a rookie.

At Penn State, he was a three-time honorable-mention All-Big Ten Conference selection.

He had 72 tackles as a senior for the Nittany Lions, finishing his career with 125 tackles and seven interceptions.

The Texans also released rookie offensive lineman Drake Jackson and defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai.

Jackson was initially claimed by the Texans off waivers from the Detroit Lions earlier this month.

Jackson joined a crowded position group and didn't get many reps in training camp and a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Given the interest in him when he was cut by the Lions, Jackson could be claimed off waivers for the second time this month.

An undrafted free agent from Kentucky, Jackson played in 47 games for Kentucky across four seasons, starting the final 44 games of his career.

As a senior, Jackson was named second-team All-Southeastern Conference. Kentucky graded at 85.7 percent with 40 knockdowns and 188 blocks at the point of attack.

Alufohai (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) was signed as an undrafted free agent from Division II program West Georgia. Alufohai played against the Indianapolis Colts last season after being promoted to the active roster from the practice squad, assisting one one tackle. He played in three games overall last season.

Reid's departure likely guarantees the nickel defensive back position is secured entering the final 53-man roster. New addition Desmond King likely will begin the season starting inside.

Former first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves III, who has spent the past two seasons in Houston, should remain the second option.

As for the offensive line, veteran Justin Britt is expected to start at center. With Jackson gone, the choice for the No. 2 could come between former Los Angeles Chargers center Cole Toner or former Texas A&M starter Ryan McCollum.

Toner, who spent three seasons with the Chargers, has worked with Texans offensive line coach James Campen in the past.

The defensive tackle position has been one of the strongest this preseason. Currently, the team has seen strong performances from second-year player Ross Blacklock, along with newcomers Jaleel Johnson, Maliek Collins, DeMarcus Walker, Vincent Taylor and rookie Roy Lopez Jr.

The Texans will play their final preseason game at NRG Stadium against Tampa Bay on Saturday, August 28.

