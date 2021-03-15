Texans add Return Specialist Andre Roberts from Bills: Analysis

The Texans will hope to improve their special teams with an All-Pro returner

HOUSTON -- To win in the NFL, one must do it on offense, defense, and special teams. On Monday, Nick addressed a major need for the Houston Texans' return game.

The Texans and former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $5.95 million. The pending deal also includes a $3 million guarantee. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and later confirmed by sources.

Roberts, 33, shined last season for the Bills as both the primary punt and kick returner. The veteran averaged 30 yards per kickoff return and 9.9 yards per punt return. The Bills led the NFL in total kick returns yards (27.6) and were fourth in punt return yards (11.9).

Roberts is regarded as one of the prime stars in the return game today. Since 2018, he has been a three-time Pro Bowler at the position for both the Bills and the New York Jets. In 2020, he was named a second-team All-Pro after leading the NFL in total return yards.

Primarily used as a returner, that doesn't mean Houston won't be able to target him as a pass-catcher. Roberts has collected 261 career receptions for 3,044 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 seasons.

Drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2010, Roberts has played for Washington, Lions, Falcons, Jets, and Bills.

The Texans finished last year near the bottom of return yards. They ranked 27th in kick return yardage with an average of 20.1 and 21st in punt return yardage, averaging 7.9 yards per play. Houston was one of 18 teams that did not record a special teams touchdown last season.

For his career, he has averaged 9.0 yards per punt return with three touchdowns and averaged 25.8 yards per kickoff return with two scores.

