Texans Sign Speedy WR in Chris Moore: Analysis

The Texans will have speed with new weapon Chris Moore

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will have to replace the speed of will follow this offseason. Although they could address the need in the draft, they at least have an early option.

The Texans are signing former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and special-teams player Chris Moore to a one-year deal. The contract is expected to come with a maximum value of $2 million for 2021.

Moore does have ties with the Texans' franchise due to new head coach David Culley. Highly regarded for his speed, the 27-year-old will add value on the outside as a perimeter receiver and in special teams.

A former fourth-round draft pick from Cincinnati, the 6-foot-1 target has recorded 47 career receptions for 511 yards and seven touchdowns and two fumble recoveries as a special teams gunner. Moore also 46 career kickoff returns for 1,080 yards and a 23.5 average.

The Ravens receiving corp struggled last season, ranking 32nd in yards among all active teams.

The Texans still could target a receiver with the 67th overall pick in April's Draft. Moore should provide value as a number for target and in some type of special teams home. As a veteran, he should also be a strong teacher for young receivers joining the team.

Moore becomes the second former Raven to join the Texans. Earlier this month the team agreed to a one-year deal with running back Mark Ingram worth $2.5 million.

CONTINUE READING: Texans Sign Cowboys LB Joe Thomas: Analysis