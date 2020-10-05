Hardly a matchup for the ages, 0-3 Houston hosted the 0-3 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in what was supposed to be the awakening of this Texans offense.

This couldn't have been further from reality, as yet again this deep receiving corps struggled to come to life. ... among other issues that cause us to dump the concept of the "good'' and simply review Sunday's "The Bad, The Bad and The Ugly'' from a 31-23 home loss.

Offense

On face value, the offensive stats from the former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson were far from terrible; 300 passing yards for two touchdowns, zero interceptions, and three sacks are not as bad as we've become accustomed to from the 2020 Texans offense.

However, Houston failed to convert on any of their three red-zone trips, dropping them to 0-4 for the second time in their history. And while Watson categorically is not to blame, multiple under-thrown passes, slow decision-making, and a seeming lack of confidence in this offense is a real concern.

And while wideout Will Fuller had a decent game with 108 yards and a touchdown to his name, no other receiver had more than three targets. Just look at the stats:

Will Fuller - 108 yards

Jordan Akins - 46 yards

Kenny Stills - 39 yards

Randall Cobb - 36 yards

David Johnson - 29 yards

Darren Fells - 21 yards

Duke Johnson - 21 yards

Brandin Cooks - 0 yards

The acquisitions of Cobb and Cooks were supposed to supplant the now Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins after he was traded earlier this year, and yet the Texans haven't found a way to get them all involved.

Hopkins was always something of a sure thing. He and Watson had a connection and an understanding of how each other played. Hopkins was a safety blanket if plays ever broke down elsewhere. In Week 4, this lack of rhythm between Watson and his current receivers really showed.

This offense was designed with a 'spread the love' mantra in mind, with multiple capable receivers, dual-threat backs, and strong tight ends to target. As a result of such a drastic change and minimal preseason reps, Watson hasn't been able to form a strong connection with any one of them, leaving him without a safety net to fall back on.

Team this with offensive play-calling that relied too heavily on what appeared to be mundane and predictable A or B gap rushing from David Johnson, and the Texans never stood much of a chance.

It's all well and good trying to establish the run, but David only managed 63 yards on 16 carries. Stubbornness in the play-calling is a recipe for failure. Adapt or die, it's as simple as that. The run wasn't working, so why they stuck with it is beyond bizarre.

In years gone by, Watson has played with a swagger, extending plays on the ground with his Houdini-esque abilities to escape from pressure. And yet, on Sunday he looked more like a deer in the headlights at times, not knowing who to target.

In terms of positives, it's slim pickings. The offensive line did look improved on previous weeks, allowing just three sacks and 10 pressures. Compare this to the 13 sacks and 66 pressures allowed through Week 3, and it's certainly a step forward.

Also, getting Duke Johnson back on the field after suffering a sprained ankle in the season opener paid dividends. While he was arguably underutilized on Sunday, his 45 yards from scrimmage on eight touches was a breath of fresh air at times.

And of course there was the almost-TD late to Fuller. But only almost.

Said Will Fuller: "I, 100-percent, thought I caught the ball.''

Defense

It was another mixed bag from Anthony Weaver's defense this week. Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus recorded his first two sacks of the season, with defensive tackle P.J. Hall chipping in with his first for Houston.

Cornerback Bradley Roby also notched two defended passes, while rookie outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard made his long-awaited NFL debut. This is about as positive as we can get.

Ultimately, their run defense continued to falter, allowing Dalvin Cook to rush for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Missed tackles galore and little ability to set the edge, primarily by Mercilus and Brennan Scarlett, meant it was all too easy for Cook and the Vikings rushing offense who totaled 162 yards and three touchdowns as they gouged a hole through a defense that looked gassed towards the final stages.

Houston's secondary did little to help the situation, allowing 260 yards passing and a touchdown on 16 receptions. Outside of Roby, Justin Reid, and, at times, Lonnie Johnson, this secondary looks questionable at best. They will be hoping cornerback Gareon Conley is able to return from injured reserve as soon as possible.

All in all, Houston's defense has yet to turn the ball over this season, has allowed 95 points to date (6th most in NFL), 565 yards rushing (most in NFL), and with 58.6% of opposing offensive drives ending in a score according to PFR, they rank second behind the Vikings (ironically).

From Wiley: "I'm pissed. We've got to play much more disciplined football.''

Summary

The offensive play-calling was appalling in its ineffectiveness, and the coaching has to come under serious scrutiny given that none of the players seem to be improving year on year. In fact, quite the opposite is true.

Defensively, the likes of Reid and J.J. Watt are doing the best they can, but the mediocre talent around them is evident, and yet another reason the front office must come under scrutiny.

Looking ahead, it can only get better from here. We hope.