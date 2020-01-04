State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Wild Card Focus: Texans DeAndre Hopkins Against the Bills Tre'Davious White

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans have to get wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins involved in their most crucial game of the season. The first-team All-Pro selection in Hopkins will be counted on to make a difference for the Texans offense, but he could be matched up with one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in the Buffalo Bills Tre'Davious White.

In their matchup last season, Hopkins and White matched up for three targets with Hopkins catching two for 27 yards and a touchdown. Both of his catches went for a first down while averaging 13.5 yards per reception. 

This season in 15 games, Hopkins had 104 receptions for 1,165 yards (11.2 yards per catch) with seven touchdowns. 68 of his receptions when for first downs in 2019. 

Hopkins presence continues to give opposing teams issues, and Bills head coach Sean McDermott 

"Really all of it," McDermott said of Hopkins. "When you look up the word 'receiver' in the dictionary – I mean, he's got unbelievable hands, unbelievable work with the quarterback, understands the game."

The Bills are unsure if they will ask White to follow Hopkins around the field, but McDermott likes the potential matchup between the two players. 

"Those are two really good players," McDermott said of White. "Obviously, I think DeAndre has been at it a little bit longer in this league than Tre' has, just in terms of being in the league and everything. Two really good players that are only going to continue to grow and get better."

The Texans have taken notice of White and the work he has put in this season, leading the Bills with six interceptions. White is holding his opponents to a 56.0 completion percentage when targeting him, giving up 11.7 yards per reception while giving up zero touchdowns the entire season. 

Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly knows Hopkins has his work cut out for him this weekend. 

"I think it's two of the best outside players in the league going at it, "Kelly said of the potential matchup. "It'll be a good challenge. White's a big, long corner. Likes to press, does some good things, and it'll be a good challenge for Hop."

With White and Hopkins set to match up at one point this weekend, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien wants to showcase the best wide receiver in the league. 

"Tre'Davious White is a great player," O'Brien explained. "He's one of the better corners in the league, and we've got what we feel like is the best receiver in the league, so it's a great matchup. That's what playoff football is all about, when great players are going against each other, both guys are competing at a high level. It'll be a big part of the game."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NRG Stadium Being Prepared for The Texans and Bills Wild Card Showdown

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans prepare NRG Stadium for Wild Card Weekend to face off with the Buffalo Bills.

Texans Deshaun Watson Says His Relationship With Bill O'Brien Clicks

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sat down with ESPN to discuss his relationship with head coach Bill O'Brien that just "clicks".

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Selected to the 2019 1st Team AP-All Pro Team

Patrick D. Starr

For the third consecutive season, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was named to the AP-All Pro 1st Team.

Texans Will Fuller a Long Shot to Play Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans called Will Fuller a game-time decision to play in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Fuller is a long shot to play for the Texans with a groin injury.

Tale of the Tape: Bills vs. Texans Wild Card Weekend

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills tale of the tape heading into their Saturday game and three matchups to watch for the game.

Quick Hitters: Texans History in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

Quick facts on the Houston Texans history in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

The Rundown: A Closer Look at Bryan Anger's Contract for The Texans

Patrick D. Starr

With the recent contract signed by punter Bryan Anger, we take a closer look at the deal the Houston Texans signed him to.

After a "Crazy" Season, Vernon Hargreaves III is Ready for His First Playoff Game With the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Vernon Hargreaves, III is preparing for his first appearance in the playoffs with the Houston Texans and he wants to prove them right putting his best foot forward against the Buffalo Bills.

Bills Kevin Johnson is Controlling His Emotions to Face His Former Team in the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson is returning to face the Houston Texans on Saturday in hopes of ending their season.

Jordan Akins and Four Other Texans Questionable for The Wild Card Round

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans tight end showed up on the injury report with a hamstring injury leaving him questionable against the Buffalo Bills. Four other Texans considered questionable for their Wild Card matchup.