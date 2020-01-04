Wild Card Focus: Texans DeAndre Hopkins Against the Bills Tre'Davious White

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans have to get wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins involved in their most crucial game of the season. The first-team All-Pro selection in Hopkins will be counted on to make a difference for the Texans offense, but he could be matched up with one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in the Buffalo Bills Tre'Davious White.

In their matchup last season, Hopkins and White matched up for three targets with Hopkins catching two for 27 yards and a touchdown. Both of his catches went for a first down while averaging 13.5 yards per reception.

This season in 15 games, Hopkins had 104 receptions for 1,165 yards (11.2 yards per catch) with seven touchdowns. 68 of his receptions when for first downs in 2019.

Hopkins presence continues to give opposing teams issues, and Bills head coach Sean McDermott

"Really all of it," McDermott said of Hopkins. "When you look up the word 'receiver' in the dictionary – I mean, he's got unbelievable hands, unbelievable work with the quarterback, understands the game."

The Bills are unsure if they will ask White to follow Hopkins around the field, but McDermott likes the potential matchup between the two players.

"Those are two really good players," McDermott said of White. "Obviously, I think DeAndre has been at it a little bit longer in this league than Tre' has, just in terms of being in the league and everything. Two really good players that are only going to continue to grow and get better."

The Texans have taken notice of White and the work he has put in this season, leading the Bills with six interceptions. White is holding his opponents to a 56.0 completion percentage when targeting him, giving up 11.7 yards per reception while giving up zero touchdowns the entire season.

Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly knows Hopkins has his work cut out for him this weekend.

"I think it's two of the best outside players in the league going at it, "Kelly said of the potential matchup. "It'll be a good challenge. White's a big, long corner. Likes to press, does some good things, and it'll be a good challenge for Hop."

With White and Hopkins set to match up at one point this weekend, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien wants to showcase the best wide receiver in the league.

"Tre'Davious White is a great player," O'Brien explained. "He's one of the better corners in the league, and we've got what we feel like is the best receiver in the league, so it's a great matchup. That's what playoff football is all about, when great players are going against each other, both guys are competing at a high level. It'll be a big part of the game."

