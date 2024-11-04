CFL Names 2024 Award Finalists
CFL fans moved one step closer to hearing the winners of each of the end-of-the-season awards after the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.
On Saturday, the league announced the two finalists for each of the awards, with seven total awards to be given out at the CFL Award show on Thursday, November 14. The finalists from each of the divisions were voted on by national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the nine head coaches.
Here's a look at each of the seven awards and their two finalists:
2024 CFL Award Finalist
Most Outstanding Players: RB Brady Oliveira (WPG), QB Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM)
Oliveira became the first player since Andrew Harris to lead the league in consecutive seasons, rushing for 1,353 yards and leading the CFL in scrimmage yards with 1,829. Mitchell led the CFL in passing yards with 5,451 yards, which is a franchise record for Hamilton and a career-best for Mitchell.
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DB Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK), LB Tyrice Beverette (MTL)
Milligan was the top player in the CFL from the secondary with 91 total tackles and a league-leading eight interceptions. Beverette did it all for the Montreal defense in 2024, finishing as the league leader in forced fumbles with four while also contributing the second-most tackles for loss with eight and the third-most total tackles at 111.
Most Outstanding Canadian: RB Brady Oliveira (WPG), DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (MTL)
This is the second straight season that Oliveira is up for the Most Outstanding Canadian award, and he is the only player in the CFL up for two awards. Adeyemi-Berglund had a breakout season on the defensive line for the Alouettes and led the CFL with nine tackles for loss and a team-high seven sacks.
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Logan Ferland (SSK), Ryan Hunter (TOR)
Ferland was the only offensive lineman on the Roughriders to start every game this season, appearing at three positions. Hunter started 17 games at guard and tackle and helped anchor an Argonauts offense that scored a league-high 28.6 points per game.
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: K Sean Whyte (BC), Returner Janarion Grant (TOR)
Whyte converted 94.3% of his field goals and is currently the all-time leader in the CFL in field goal percentage with 88.4%. Grant was the top returner in the league, taking back three punts and four total returns for touchdowns and leading the CFL in average yards per punt return with 14.6.
Most Outstanding Rookie: LB Nick Anderson (EDM), WR Shemar Bridges (HAM)
Anderson impressed in his first CFL season, leading the league in total tackles with 116 and adding three tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. Bridges busted onto the scene as the Tiger-Cats' leader in receptions with 83 and added 933 yards and four touchdowns.
Coach of the Year: Corey Mace (SSK), Jason Maas (MTL)
Mace completed his first regular season as a head coach after leading the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a winning season and their first postseason since 2021. Maas led the Montreal Alouettes to the best record in the CFL at 12-5-1 and posted his second winning record with the team in his second season.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.