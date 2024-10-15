Alouettes Feast in Win Over Redblacks on Rainy Thanksgiving Day
The Montreal Alouettes were thankful for a strong defensive performance and four field goals by Jose Carlos Maltos in rainy Montreal to give them a 19-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Thanksgiving Day.
Davis Alexander started as quarterback for the Alouettes in place of Cody Fajardo, who was with his wife as she gave birth to their child. Alexander remains undefeated at quarterback with a 4-0 record as he finished with 208 passing yards, 45 rushing yards, one rushing major and one interception. The defense forced two turnovers in the win.
Ottawa started Jeremiah Masoli at quarterback, and he finished with 216 passing yards and one interception. The Redblacks failed to score a touchdown in three red zone trips and were penalized 12 times for 122 yards in the loss.
Montreal improved to 12-3-1 as the Alouettes secured the best record in the CFL. The Redblacks fell to 8-7-1, one point behind the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division standings.
3 Takeaways from Montreal's Thanksgiving Victory
1. Davis Alexander Continues to Show Bright Montreal Future
Despite the rainy weather, Alexander looked impressive yet again as he hasn't lost a start this season. His mobility and decision-making give Alouettes fans encouragement for the future. Fajardo might still be a few years away from retiring, but Alexander gives off the same vibes that Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown had when he played in Winnipeg.
2. Ottawa's Offense Struggles as Losing Streak Continues
Ottawa's defense did its part, amassing four sacks and allowing 268 yards in the loss. Masoli protected the football better, but missed throws made it tough for the Redblacks to get into a rhythm offensively. Since they released Ryquell Armstead, the rushing attack has had a different staying power than it had. It doesn't help that the offense has not scored over 21 points for four straight games.
3. East Division Playoff Update
Montreal's playoff positioning will not change, so it'll be about getting healthy and giving snaps to key reserves entering the final two games of the season. Ottawa has two more games in the East Division, and the Redblacks are trying to get a home playoff game as they trail the Argonauts by one point. Next week's critical matchup against Toronto is a must-win game for Ottawa.
Up Next
Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3:00 pm EST)
Montreal Alouettes at BC Lions (Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 pm EST)
