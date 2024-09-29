Argonauts Kicker Breaks Franchise Record in Six-Point Win Over Alouettes
Toronto Argonauts kicker Lirim Hajrullahu was the star of the game on Saturday night as the Argos picked up a 37-31 win over the defending Grey Cup champions Montreal Alouettes.
Hajrullahu nailed all eight field goals with a long of 49 yards as he scored 25 of the 37 Argos points. The Argos found life in the running game as they rushed for a staggering 234 yards, and both majors came on the ground. Toronto's defense had four turnovers with one interception, one fumble and two turnovers on downs.
Cody Fajardo threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns to one interception in the loss. The offense struggled to move the ball down the field with only 14 first downs to Toronto's 25. Montreal had the ball for over 24 minutes while losing the time of possession to the Argos by almost 11 minutes.
The Alouettes lost their first road game of the year as they drop their record to 11-3-1. Toronto gets back over .500 with an 8-7 record and is just one point behind the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings.
3 Takeaways from Toronto's Win
1. Argos Get Boost From Ground Game
With Ka'Deem Carey, Deonta McMahon and Daniel Adeboboye teaming up in the backfield, it's a much-needed change of pace for the Argos' offense. Chad Kelly has been inconsistent since returning from his suspension, and Toronto doesn't have the pass catchers it had a season ago. Expect more of Carey as he has continues to be one of the more reliable backs in the CFL.
2. Montreal's Offense Again Don't Have Identity
It isn't that the Alouettes necessarily look bad on offense, but something is missing from the team. The running game will never be the strength of this team, and Fajardo is not entirely a mobile quarterback. Montreal's issue is the lack of a consistent home run hitter at running back or receiver. This may read as a broken record, but the loss of Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot continues to hurt this team and could very much impact how they look in the playoffs if guys like Charleston Rambo, Cole Spieker, Reggie White Jr. and Kaion Julien-Grant can't take control.
3. Why Toronto Winning is More Meaningful
This is a big win for the Argos, who have been up and down all season and are desperate for a win. Montreal has the playoffs and the division locked up, so this was a game that Toronto needed. The win puts the Argos one point behind Ottawa with a real shot at finishing second in the East Division. Toronto has Winnipeg and Ottawa the next two games as those will be the determining matchups for if this team will get into the postseason.
Up Next
Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Friday, Oct. 11 at 8:30 pm EST)
Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes (Monday, Oct. 14 at 1:00 pm EST)
