BC Lions Overcome Four Turnovers in 14-Point Win Over Montreal Alouettes
The BC Lions lost the turnover battle against the Montreal Alouettes but still found a way to pull off a 37-23 win on Friday night.
BC quarterback Nathan Rourke completed a season-high 78% of his passes but threw three interceptions for the second time in four starts. Rourke scored two total touchdowns, including a fourth-quarter rushing score, to give BC a two-possession lead. The Lions turned the ball over four times and allowed four sacks. BC was able to rack up 472 yards of offense and only had three penalties.
Montreal scored 13 points off of turnovers, but only converted 10 first downs and had to punt six times. Quarterback Cody Fajardo led the team in passing yards (240) and rushing yards (34) with one major and one interception. No wide receiver on the team had more than 46 receiving yards with running back Walter Fletcher being the leading receiver with 72 yards on eight catches.
The Lions win their second straight game and take the lead in the West Division at 7-6. Montreal's five-game winning streak ends as the Alouettes drop to 10-2.
3 Takeaways From BC's Win Over Montreal
1. Nathan Rourke Progresses with One Major Issue
Rourke is getting comfortable in the offense and has a rhythm with his receivers. His accuracy has improved each week, and the offense has moved the ball better. The downfall with Rourke is the turnovers, as he has thrown seven interceptions since returning to BC. It may not have cost them the game, but Rourke's decision-making has to improve if they want to legitimately be in the conversation for the Grey Cup.
2. Missed Opportunities From Montreal
The defense for Montreal allowed 37 points and struggled to slow down the offense, but the unit had four turnovers and sacks as they gave the offense every opportunity to put up points. While they scored on three of the four turnovers, the Alouettes offense lacked in the running game and did not get the production from their receivers without Tyson Philpot and Austin Mack in the lineup. Montreal missed several opportunities to control the time of possession and score touchdowns.
3. Has the Real BC Lions Arrived?
The CFL must be happy to see the Lions back on track to take the West Division and get into the playoffs with a chance to play in the Grey Cup in front of the home crowd. BC isn't perfect, as much needs to be worked on, but the defense has played well in the last two weeks, giving them a chance to win. If Rourke can clean up his performances, the Lions will be a dangerous team down the stretch
Up Next
Toronto Argonauts at BC Lions (Friday, Sept. 13 at 10:00 pm EST)
Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders (Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:00 pm EST)
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.