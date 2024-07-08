BC Lions Rout Hamilton Tiger-Cats Behind Vernon Adams
From the first two offensive possessions of the game for the BC Lions, it was clear they were the more dominant team than the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. It was 34 first-half points that made the difference as the Lions took down the Tiger-Cats 44-28.
Lions quarterback Vernon Adams had a field day, throwing for 383 yards and four touchdowns. BC finished with 482 yards of offense and scored three majors in three trips to the red zone.
The Tiger-Cats' struggles continued, as the offense could not get into a rhythm in the first half, scoring just 11 points. Hamilton had the most penalties in the game, nine for 74 yards in the loss.
BC improves to 4-1 and continues the win streak at four. Hamilton has a streak of its own but is on the wrong end, falling to 0-5.
3 Takeaways to BC’s Blowout Win
1. BC’s Three-Headed Monster
Adams gets all the attention with BC as he has consistently played like the best quarterback in the CFL. His offensive weapons have been massive as well, with receivers Justin McInnis and Alexander Hollins being big in the passing game, and running back William Stanback being supercharged in the backfield.
McInnis and Hollins combined for 260 receiving yards and three touchdowns against Hamilton. Stanback added 82 rushing yards and 74 receiving yards, scoring two total majors. With Stanback's ability to do it all, McInnis' strongest hands in the league and Hollins’ blazing speed, the Lions offense looks unstoppable around Adams.
2. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton's Offense Not in Sync
Despite leading the CFL in interceptions, Bo Levi Mitchell still played well and has been a big reason Hamilton has been competitive in games. Mitchell finished with 374 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Receiver Shemar Bridges has been his top receiver, but his star receivers, Tim White and Steven Dunbar Jr., have been very inconsistent. Hamilton still needs much help on offense, and whether it’s play calling or changing the lineup, something must give.
3. What Else Can The Tiger-Cats Do?
Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich has made strides with the offense, but there is something off with the squad. Penalties, turnovers, and undisciplined play have been the leading causes of the problem. Whether the players deserve blame or the coaching staff, a coaching change on special teams wasn’t enough. More might be done to salvage a disastrous start to the season for the Tiger-Cats as they enter their bye week.
Up Next
- Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions, July 13
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Bye Week
