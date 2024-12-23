Calgary Stampeders Bring Back Receiver on Two-Year Extension
New Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will have one of the team’s top receivers back for an additional two years. Wide receiver Jalen Philpot and the Stampeders agreed to a contract extension that will keep him there through the 2026 season.
Jalen’s twin brother Tyson is a star wide receiver for the Montreal Alouettes. While Tyson suffered an injury that knocked him out for half the season, Jalen was able to fight through the whole season healthy for Calgary.
Last season, Philpot finished third on the Stampeders in receiving yards with 659 on 66 receptions with three touchdowns. All three stats either tied or were a career-high for the 24-year-old receiver.
Philpot was a former first-round pick of Calgary in the 2022 CFL Draft and he stepped onto the scene early with 317 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season. He missed all but one game in 2023 due to a hamstring injury.
The hope is that the young wide receiver can continue to take the proper steps to improve his game and stay one of the top receivers on the Stampeders. Their other top two receivers from last season, Reggie Begelton and Marken Michel, are both 31 years old.
Calgary finished last season with the worst record in the league at 5-12-1, the worst campaign for the franchise in two decades. Changes to head coach Dave Dickenson’s coaching staff aim to provide the spark needed for the team to improve. Philpot looks to be a big part of the future of the franchise.
