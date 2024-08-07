CFL 2024 Season Week 10 DraftKings Betting Odds
Entering Week 10 in the 2024 CFL season, the betting lines have never been closer. Three out of the four games feature spreads that are within two points. The Montreal Alouettes have the biggest odds to win as they are 7.5-point favorites against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Another interesting tidbit is that DraftKings does not seem to be so high on the top two teams in the West Division, as the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions are both underdogs. When making bets, injuries seem to be playing a bigger role in who is favored now compared to the beginning of the season.
Here are DraftKings’ Week 10 betting odds for each of the four games in the CFL.
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks
Spread: Redblacks -1.5, Roughriders +1.5
O/U: 48.5
Money Line: Redblacks -125, Roughriders +105
Saskatchewan has been slumping after being beaten by the previously winless Edmonton Elks last week. Ottawa is coming off a bye week, but the Redblacks are one of the hottest teams in the league. They hold the longest winning streak at three games. These are two of the better defenses in the league, but Ottawa is 4-0 at home, so taking the Redblacks to win is a safer choice. This could be a low-scoring game.
Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts
Spread: Argonauts -1, Stampeders +1
O/U: 50
Money Line: Argonauts -110, Stampeders -110
Calgary had to storm back from behind in the fourth quarter to take down the Toronto Argonauts but showed some resiliency in the process. These are two teams that everyone is trying to figure out as both go into the game with a 4-4 record. This is a toss-up, but with Toronto being the home team, it's safer to bet on the Argos.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes
Spread: Alouettes -7.5, Tiger-Cats +7.5
O/U: 51
Money Line: Alouettes -380, Tiger-Cats +300
This is the easiest bet of the weekend. It doesn't matter if Cody Fajardo or Davis Alexander starts at quarterback for Montreal. Hamilton got smacked in the mouth against the Alouettes last week 33-16. Expect more of the same and more points to be put up with two of the best passing offenses facing each other.
BC Lions at Edmonton Elks
Spread: Elks -1, Lions +1
O/U: 49.5
Money Line: Elks -115, Lions -105
The Tre Ford effect has everyone excited about the Elks and has the team as the favorites over the BC Lions. With no Vernon Adams Jr. at quarterback for BC, there is a lot of uncertainty about how the Lions offense will look. After producing over 500 yards of offense last week, the Elks look like the safer choice. They have the ability to put up big points, so the over should hit.
