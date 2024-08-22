CFL 2024 Season Week 12 Game Preview/Prediction: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts
The last time Saskatchewan and Toronto squared off in Week 5, Corey Mace's defense won out against his former team. The Riders forced five turnovers, including four interceptions on Argonauts quarterback Cameron Dukes. One was a pick-six by Marcus Sayles that broke a 20-20 tie in the fourth quarter and eventually set up a 30-23 win.
At the time, Saskatchewan improved to 4-0 on the season; since then, it's been rough sledding for the Riders. They've gone 1-4-1 in their last six games. It's been over a month since Corey Mace's crew has tasted victory. The Riders are coming off two soul-crushing outcomes: a controversial overtime tie to Ottawa and another narrow loss to Montreal in the closing seconds.
The good news, however, is that Saskatchewan, at 5-4-1, stands atop a wacky Western division. The even better news is that Trevor Harris returned to top form last weekend.
Across the field, the Riders will see a 5-4 Argos team welcome back their own superstar signal-caller, as the enigmatic Chad Kelly returns from a lengthy suspension. Controversy and scrutiny will follow Kelly but also some rust as he reacclimates himself back into playing form.
CFL Week 12 Preview: Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-4-1) at Toronto Argonauts (5-4)
Game Notes/ Information
Date/Location: Thursday, August 22, 2024, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario
Spread: Argos -2.5, Over/Under:50.5
TV/Streaming: TSN, CFL+
Kickoff Time: 7:30pm ET
Weather.com Forecast: Low around 15C. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 km/h.
Week 12 Depth Charts/Lineup Notes
The big news beyond Kelly's slow play return to Toronto's lineup, in what could be a QB rotation, is that former Argo running back A.J. Ouellette will miss Thursday's game with a hip injury.
Although the Argonauts have several starters on their six-game injured list, the recent lineup is relatively healthy coming off a bye.
Keys To The Game
Saskatchewan forced Toronto to beat it through the air in their last meeting. The Riders held Argos running back Kadeem Carey to only 39 yards on 11 carries. It was a sound strategy, forcing the Boatmen to rely on their league-worst passing attack.
In theory, having Kelly back at the controls should help bring explosive plays back. However, as evidenced by Nathan Rourke's shaky performance after a long layoff, there's doubt that the CFL's reigning MOP will pick up right where he left off a year ago.
On top of that, no one knows Dinwiddie's offense, and the weaknesses of Kelly, better than Mace does.
Toronto, which has struggled to manufacture pass plays down the field, has seen its quarterbacks sacked a league-high 23 times. Saskatchewan leads the league in sacks with 26. Therefore, stopping the run and creating second and longer situations will favor the Riders.
On the opposite side of the field, Toronto's defense has to find a way to pressure Harris. The Argos registered only one sack against the Riders last time out. Jake Ceresna, and Folarin Orimolade must step up with game-breaking plays for the Double Blue to triumph.
Janarion Grant has been Toronto's most explosive player all season long. In games the Argonauts have won, he's been a catalyst that's helped offset the Argos offensive malaise. Grant had one of his three punt return touchdowns this season against Saskatchewan in Week 5.
Prediction
The Argonauts have been mistake-prone all year. It's what cost them against the Riders the last time out. Beyond the five offensive turnovers, it was Toronto's lack of discipline, a recurring theme this season. The Boatmen are second to last in the CFL in penalties, 37 of them on offense.
Getting Kelly back helps, but the team's inability to play a clean game against a team that does will hurt them again.
The Riders are due for a victory after two straight heartbreakers. The Argos are not ready to start sailing correctly, even with Kelly back.
Saskatchewan Roughriders 31 Toronto Argonauts 26
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
