CFL 2024 Season Week 15 DraftKings Betting Odds

DraftKings released Week 15’s betting lines for the three CFL games on the schedule.

Anthony Miller

Jun 18, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly (12) throws a pass against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second quarter at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
As the CFL approaches the back stretch of the season, Week 15 is the first weekend where there will only be three CFL games while three teams have a bye.

There are playoff-clinching scenarios for the Ottawa Redblacks, who need to win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to get in. Meanwhile, the BC Lions look to take full control of first place in the West Division and the Montreal Alouettes try to get one step closer to winning the East Division.

For bettors, the spreads are big enough that taking the points on each game is the safest it has been all season. There should be plenty of fireworks from offenses to make it plausible to take the overs as well.

Here are DraftKings’ Week 15 betting lines for all four CFL games with instant analysis.

Toronto Argonauts at BC Lions

Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Rasheed Bailey (88) celebrates his touchdown against the BC Lions with teammate wide receiver DaVaris Daniels (80) at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Spread: Lions -5, Argonauts +5

O/U: 52

Money Line: Lions -238, Argonauts +195

Argos quarterback Chad Kelly would like to forget about his four-interception performance in last week’s loss to the Redblacks and help pull off what now looks like an upset. The Lions are building momentum after two straight wins, including a 14-point win over the Alouettes last week. Both teams have the offensive weapons to score over 52 points, but the question is regarding Toronto’s performance. BC is a safer choice to cover the spread and pick up a win.

Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Jun 13, 2024; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa REDBLACKS wide receiver Justin Hardy (2) celebrates his touchdown in the second half against Winnipeg Blue Bombers at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images / Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Spread: Redblacks -3.5, Tiger-Cats +3.5

O/U: 51

Money Line: Redblacks -185, Tiger-Cats +154

The Redblacks are one game away from a playoff spot for the first time since 2018 and just the fourth time in their 10-season existence. Hamilton was on a bye last week after coming off a 31-28 upset win over the Argos on Labour Day. Points won’t be a concern with both teams having the best offensive units in the CFL. The last time these two teams played each other, Ottawa won by just two points in Week 4 so the spread could be a risky pick to take the over.

Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders

Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) throws a pass during the first half against the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Spread: Alouettes -6, Stampeders +6

O/U: 50.5

Money Line: Alouettes -250, Stampeders +205

Despite losing to the Lions last week, there is no concern for the Alouettes, as they are still the best team in the CFL. On the other hand, Calgary is in a lot of trouble as the Logan Bonner experiment might be over after one game, with Jake Maier taking first-team snaps at quarterback this week in practice. The safest bet of the weekend is Montreal covering the spread, and the points should hit the over, though it might come more from the Alouettes’ side.

