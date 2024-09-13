CFL 2024 Season Week 15 DraftKings Betting Odds
As the CFL approaches the back stretch of the season, Week 15 is the first weekend where there will only be three CFL games while three teams have a bye.
There are playoff-clinching scenarios for the Ottawa Redblacks, who need to win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to get in. Meanwhile, the BC Lions look to take full control of first place in the West Division and the Montreal Alouettes try to get one step closer to winning the East Division.
For bettors, the spreads are big enough that taking the points on each game is the safest it has been all season. There should be plenty of fireworks from offenses to make it plausible to take the overs as well.
Here are DraftKings’ Week 15 betting lines for all four CFL games with instant analysis.
Toronto Argonauts at BC Lions
Spread: Lions -5, Argonauts +5
O/U: 52
Money Line: Lions -238, Argonauts +195
Argos quarterback Chad Kelly would like to forget about his four-interception performance in last week’s loss to the Redblacks and help pull off what now looks like an upset. The Lions are building momentum after two straight wins, including a 14-point win over the Alouettes last week. Both teams have the offensive weapons to score over 52 points, but the question is regarding Toronto’s performance. BC is a safer choice to cover the spread and pick up a win.
Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Spread: Redblacks -3.5, Tiger-Cats +3.5
O/U: 51
Money Line: Redblacks -185, Tiger-Cats +154
The Redblacks are one game away from a playoff spot for the first time since 2018 and just the fourth time in their 10-season existence. Hamilton was on a bye last week after coming off a 31-28 upset win over the Argos on Labour Day. Points won’t be a concern with both teams having the best offensive units in the CFL. The last time these two teams played each other, Ottawa won by just two points in Week 4 so the spread could be a risky pick to take the over.
Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders
Spread: Alouettes -6, Stampeders +6
O/U: 50.5
Money Line: Alouettes -250, Stampeders +205
Despite losing to the Lions last week, there is no concern for the Alouettes, as they are still the best team in the CFL. On the other hand, Calgary is in a lot of trouble as the Logan Bonner experiment might be over after one game, with Jake Maier taking first-team snaps at quarterback this week in practice. The safest bet of the weekend is Montreal covering the spread, and the points should hit the over, though it might come more from the Alouettes’ side.
