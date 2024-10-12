CFL 2024 Season Week 19 Game Preview: Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders
Thanksgiving weekend in Canada features a doubleheader for the CFL on Saturday, starting with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders. Edmonton has dominated this series in 2024, with two wins against Calgary and the Elks outscoring the Stampeders 72-36.
After suffering a 28-24 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders and being eliminated from playoff contention last week, the Elks (5-11) made swift changes on offense. Tre Ford returns as the starting quarterback, and McLeod Bethel-Thompson was put in street clothes for this game. The Elks are ranked second in the CFL in total offense thanks to their second-ranked rushing attack, averaging 119 yards on the ground per game. Defense is where they suffer as they are last, allowing 394 yards per contest.
The Stampeders (4-10-1) were in the same boat as the Elks. Calgary took a worse beating last week, losing to the BC Lions by 17 points, and they also found their playoff hopes dashed. A quarterback change also occurred in Calgary, with Matt Shiltz taking over for Jake Maier for his first start of the season. Calgary is on a two-game losing streak and is the only CFL team with a bottom-two offense and defense.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Elks and Stampeders PK, O/U 52
Date/Location: Saturday, October 12, 2024, at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 3:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy, 12 Degree Celsius
TV/Streaming: CTV, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Calgary will be dealing with a different wide receiver rotation with four guys injured. Cam Echols (head) and Ishmael Hyman (calf) are listed as out for the game. Wide receivers Clark Barnes (knee) and Jalen Philpot (illness) could play in the game. Cornerback Demerio Houston has been dealing with an illness this week but is available to play.
Edmonton also has wide receivers Vincent Forbes-Mombleau (thigh) and Gavin Cobb (thigh) out of the game. Defensive linemen Sam Acheampong (knee) and Noah Taylor (shoulder) and linebacker DK Bonhomme (thigh) have been listed as questionable against Calgary.
Keys to Victory
Ford struggled in his last start against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 16 with two interceptions, ultimately getting benched. Edmonton has to get back to what it is best at: completing short passes with occasional deep shots to Geno Lewis and establishing the running game.
Shiltz hasn't seen the field much this season, so he will need time to ease into the game. Running backs Dedrick Mills and Peyton Logan will get more touches in the run-and-pass game. The Stampeders defense is the worst unit against the run, so the front seven has to slow down Justin Rankin and Javon Leake and stay on track to stay on track and make sure Ford doesn't get loose when he runs out of the pocket.
Prediction
Neither team has anything to lose in this game, as the Stampeders and Elks are out of the playoffs. This is about building momentum entering the 2025 season and figuring out who they need to keep on the roster and who should be cut. Edmonton wants to ensure Ford is its franchise quarterback before extending his contract. The Elks have owned the Stampeders this season in the battle of Alberta, and on paper, it doesn't seem like that will change.
Edmonton Elks 26, Calgary Stampeders 16
