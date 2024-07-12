CFL 2024 Season Week 6 Game Preview: Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Friday night features the Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers facing off at Princess Auto Stadium.
The two teams faced off two weeks ago that resulted in the first overtime game of the CFL season. A Zach Collaros interception in OT set Calgary up with a game-winning field goal to give the Stampeders a 22-19 win.
Calgary (2-2) is coming off a 30-26 loss to the Montreal Alouettes after a 14-point comeback by the Als. The Stampeders’ offense has struggled to get points on the board as they have scored over 30 points once this season and that was back in Week 1. Calgary’s defense is one of two teams that has allowed less than 100 points this season.
Despite Collaros being out last week, backup quarterback Chris Streveler led the Bombers (1-4) to a 25-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. That gave Winnipeg its first win of the season after four straight losses. The rushing attack has come alive for Winnipeg as Brady Oliveira rushed for over 100 yards last week and has 257 yards and three majors on the year.
Preview
Game Information
- Line: Blue Bombers -5, O/U 48
- Date/Location: Friday, July 12, 2024, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Kickoff Time: 8:30 pm EST
- Weather Forecast: Sunny, 30 Degrees Celsius
- TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
Calgary will be without four players on the injury report for Friday’s game. Those out include running back B.J. Emmons (hamstring), wide receiver Rysen John (hamstring), offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid (knee) and linebacker Darius Williams (calf). Offensive lineman D’Antne Demery is listed as questionable with a toe injury.
Nine players are on the Winnipeg injury report as either out or questionable for the game. Defensive back Noah Hallett (hip) and defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt (ankle) will not play. Collaros is questionable with a thorax injury but will start at quarterback. Olveira (shoulder) and starting offensive lineman Stanley Bryant (hip) are also questionable but expected to be in the starting lineup. Star linebacker Adam Bighill is dealing with a shoulder injury but will also be in the starting lineup.
Keys to Victory
Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier and the offense has struggled to get into rhythm and get touchdowns on the board. Getting the ball into the hands of their playmakers, including receivers Marken Michel and Reggie Begelton, as well as running back Dedrick Mills will help move the ball down the field. The secondary will be tested once again without Demerio Houston as the unit has to be more aggressive on the line and get more support on the backend.
Collaros must get in the end zone as now he has pressure on him to perform well after Streveler led the Bombers to their first win. The rushing attack with Oliveira appears to be the recipe for victory, so he and Streveler can help move the offense on the ground. Winnipeg’s defense has performed well this season with their challenge being to shut down the Stampeders running game as the defensive line should get pressure on Maier.
Prediction
With one win under their belts, the Bombers have picked up some momentum with Calgary trying to figure out how to work through injuries and figure out the offense. Collaros is due for a breakout game and has the running game to support him. With the Stamps struggling, a second straight win seems likely for Winnipeg.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 25, Calgary Stampeders 21
