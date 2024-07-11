CFL 2024 Season Week 6 Game Preview/Prediction: Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes
The unbeaten Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes (5-0) look to extend their winning streak to 14 games, including last year's playoffs, against a struggling 2-2 Toronto Argonauts team in Week 6 of the CFL season.
Montreal built its new empire by thwarting Toronto last November. The Als can create further distance from the Boatmen by improving to 6-0, something they haven't accomplished in nearly two decades.
The reeling Argos, losers of two straight, are scrambling to recapture the aura Montreal vanquished in last year's postseason. Many critical losses during the offseason, including the suspension of league MOP Chad Kelly, see Toronto in its weakest state since the Ryan Dinwiddie regime began three years ago.
CFL Week 6 Preview: Toronto Argonauts (2-2) at Montreal Alouettes (5-0)
Game Information
Date/Location: Thursday, June 11, 2024, Molson Stadium, Montreal
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Kickoff Time: 7:30 pm ET
Weather Forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 19C. Winds light and variable.
Line: Alouettes -7, Over/Under: 50.5
Week 6 Depth Charts/Lineup Notes
Toronto is sticking with Cameron Dukes as its starter at quarterback. However, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has hinted at potentially using a two-QB system with veteran Nick Arbuckle waiting in the wings.
On defense, Jake Ceresna and Mason Pierce are out of action. Leonard Johnson starts at boundary cornerback, and Amani Dennis is at the boundary halfback spot.
For a relatively healthy Montreal, safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy, who hasn't practiced all week due to a shoulder injury,game-time is penciled into the starting lineup but is a game time decision.
Key Montreal-Toronto Stats
Montréal leads the all-time series over Toronto: 122‐97‐3
- The Alouettes lead the league with the most offensive TDs (17) and the fewest offensive TDs allowed (eight).
- In his past two games, Tyson Philpot has 17 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown.
- Ryan Dinwiddie has never had a three-game losing streak as a head coach. With Toronto, he has only been under .500 twice. After starting 4-5 in 2022, Toronto is 26-6 since.
- Toronto has trailed by at least seven points in all four contests and by 10 or more in three games.
- In Week 4, the Argos’ 369 net yards were the most the Alouettes have surrendered this season.
- Wynton McManis has 17 tackles in his past two games.
- Since recording six sacks in Week 1, the Argos have only three in their previous three games.
Keys to the Game
Toronto has outgained Montreal the last two times these East rivals have clashed, but turnovers and undisciplined play have done in Double Blue. Two weeks ago, the Argos were severely outcoached and out-maneuvered by Montreal.
The Argonauts must play a clean, error-free game to stand a chance against the Als. The Boatmen need to get back to basics with their rushing attack. Montreal has shown a weakness in stopping the run in its last two games. The Alouettes allowed seven yards per rush against Calgary and 6.1 against Toronto in Week 4. The Argos must slow down the game for Dukes and stay patient with the run.
The Als' approach in their last two games against Toronto has been to create confusion on both sides of the ball. On offense, Cody Fajardo has been calm in the pocket against Toronto, picking his spots. The Montreal defense has forced the Argos signal-callers into rushed throws and poor reads.
If the Als can continue that trend, they'll top Toronto again.
Prediction
Sooner or later, someone will pick off the champs on an off week. But this won't be it. The Argonauts are simply not good enough right now to win in this spot. The difference-makers who aided Toronto in beating the Alouettes in Montreal last year are gone.
Montreal Alouettes 32 Toronto Argonauts 18
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.