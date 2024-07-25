CFL 2024 Season Week 8 Game Preview: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Montreal Alouettes
Thursday night football features the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Montreal Alouettes. The game will feature two backup quarterbacks in Saskatchewan’s Shea Patterson and Montreal’s Caleb Evans.
The Roughriders’ defense had their best performance of the season in a 19-9 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. According to PFF, Patterson had the best quarterback passing grade in the CFL for Week 7 with an 89.7, throwing for 261 yards and one touchdown.
Montreal had a bye last week after losing to the Toronto Argonauts 37-18 two weeks ago. That game saw starting quarterback Cody Fajardo get knocked out with a hamstring injury. It was the team’s first loss in 14 games.
Both teams are 5-1 entering the match with leads in their divisions.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Alouettes -3.5, O/U 47.5
Date/Location: Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal, Quebec
Kickoff Time: 7:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Sunny, 20 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
The Riders will be without two offensive weapons for the game as they deal with injuries. Their starting running back A.J. Ouellette is out with a hip injury and wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker won’t play with a shoulder injury.
Montreal has one player out and two others that are listed as doubtful. The biggest name on the list is Fajardo, who remains out with his hamstring injury. Linebacker Tyrell Richards is out with a calf injury and wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant is doubtful with a shoulder injury.
Keys to Victory
Without Ouellette in the lineup, Patterson has the pressure on his shoulders to carry the offense. They need to get the passing game going early and often. Patterson needs to use his legs too to make plays on the run against the number one defense in the CFL.
Evans is also a mobile quarterback who needs to move around in the pocket. Montreal has to rely on short passes and let the playmakers like Tyson Philpot and Walter Fletcher make the plays. They will be challenged with a Riders defense that only allows 23 points per game.
Prediction
Both backup quarterbacks show flashes of good play but have not played enough to show us who is better. It will all be about whoever has the better defense and the most playmakers on offense. Defense wins championships and the Alouettes have already shown that last year. They can win this game because of their defensive stars.
Montreal Alouettes 23, Saskatchewan Roughriders 20
