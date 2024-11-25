CFL Coaching Carousel Begins with Pair of Interview Requests
Every offseason sees coaches move around in the CFL, and the 2025 offseason will be no exception, with the BC Lions' vacancy headlining the available gigs.
TSN's Farhan Lalji reported over the weekend that the Lions have requested an interview with Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive coordinator Marc Mueller. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have also asked to interview BC offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic in anticipation of Buck Pierce leaving for a head coaching job.
Mueller completed his first season with the Riders as offensive coordinator after spending the previous 10-plus years with the Calgary Stampeders. The unit showed improvement under Mueller, going from 348.2 yards and 21.5 points per game in 2023 to 356.1 yards and 26.6 points per game in 2024. Their 26.6 points per game ranked fourth in the CFL after finishing eighth in 2023.
Pierce's inclusion as a candidate for the Lions gig is no surprise as he was a finalist for the Riders job last year before Corey Mace was hired. He helped the Bombers' offense get through the struggles of quarterback Zach Collaros and earn a trip to the Grey Cup.
Maksymic has been the offensive coordinator for the Lions since 2020 under former head coach Rick Campbell, who parted ways with the Lions last week. While the offense took a dip this season, the Lions have consistently had one of the top offenses in the CFL under Maksymic. Lalji added that Maksymic can interview as his contract with the Lions is up in December.
Expect more moves to be made as the Stampeders have openings with assistant coaches and the Lions will be looking to fill the void on their coaching staff.
