CFL Week 9 Game Preview, Prediction: Toronto Argonauts at Calgary Stampeders
In Week 8, the Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders combined for zero offensive touchdowns. Yet, it was the Argos who survived ineptitude, squeaking by Winnipeg in overtime to improve their record to 4-3. Calgary (3-4), on the other hand, a week after besting the BC Lions, was brought back down to earth in a listless 33-6 loss to Ottawa.
In the CFL, as evidenced by Toronto and Calgary's 2024 roller-coaster seasons, a lot can change from one week to the next. Winnipeg's commanding shutout of BC to kick off Week 9 further illustrates that point.
Against the Argonauts, the Stampeders have reason to believe they can flip the script quickly. Beyond the fact that Calgary is 3-0 at McMahon stadium this season, they've outscored Toronto 49-9 in their last two meetings at home, including a 20-7 outcome a year to the date of this Sunday's clash.
Toronto's offense, limping along without superstar Chad Kelly, is trying to hold water until they get the CFL's Most Outstanding Player back on board. But for now, Ryan Dinwiddie's team will pull forward in the first of back-to-back chess matches with his mentor, Dave Dickenson, and an all-too-familiar Calgary staff.
Game Notes/ Information
Date/Location: Sunday, August 4, 2024, McMahon Stadium, Calgary Alberta
Spread: Stampeders -3.5, Over/Under:49.5
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Kickoff Time: 7 pm ET
Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 14C. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 km/h. Chance of rain 60%.
- Toronto has the league’s best rushing attack, averaging 124.4 yards per game. Calgary has the seventh-best run defense, allowing 99.7 per contest and 6.2 yards per carry.
- Ryan Dinwiddie is 40-17 as a head coach but 2-3 versus Calgary.
- Ka’Deem Carey will face Calgary for the first time, where he recorded 2,855 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 44 games.
- Since 2014, Calgary has been 15-2 versus Toronto, including 8-1 at home.
Week 9 Depth Charts/Lineup Notes
Despite some discussion, the Argonauts are not making the shift to Nick Arbuckle at quarterback against his former team. Cameron Dukes will draw the start again with a short leash. On the other side of the fence, Toronto will be without its defensive quarterback, superstar linebacker Wynton McManis (Groin), who has been placed on the six-game injured list. A devastating blow for Double Blue. Toronto will look to Jonathan Jones, and Fraser Sopik to pick up the slack at linebacker.
One aspect that favors Toronto in this week's position chart is that they have eight Canadian starters. A ratio tactic that makes it easier for the Argos to substitute freely.
Heading into the weekend, Calgary's injury report was extensive, with nearly 20 players listed. However, many of the Stamps key starters are in the lineup. Wr Jalen Philpot, who was limited by a hamstring injury during practices is good to go.
Keys To The Game
Behind one of Canada's best offensive lines, Toronto is first in the CFL in rush yards per game (124) and average gain per run (5.4). Calgary is seventh against the run defensively, allowing just under 100 yards per game.
There's no question that former Stampeder Kadeem Carey, will be highly motivated against his former team. But if Calgary can find a way to slow down Toronto's ground game. Based on how inept and low octane the Argos pass game has been. The Stamps should be able to control the contest on defense.
On the other side of the field, Calgary quarterback Jake Maeir has had a lot of success recently against the Argos. He threw for nearly 400 yards and four scores in Toronto last season. The Stamps prefer playing error-free by utilizing high-percentage short passes, but against the Argos, there have been openings for big plays down the field.
Maeir must be careful against an opportunistic Argos defense that leads the CFL in sacks. Not losing the game could be Calgary's key to winning.
One area on paper that sees Toronto with a decided edge is in the return game, specifically on punt returns. Led by superstar Janarion Grant, the Boatmen lead the CFL in punt return average (15.3). Calgary is last in punt return average allowed. (14.7).
In a closely contested game, special teams could be the deciding factor on Sunday.
Prediction
Toronto seems to always bring out the best in Calgary. The Stamps staff has been one step ahead of Toronto's. With the Argos pass offense at its weakest since play caller Ryan Dinwiddie arrived in the Six. It's hard to envision a scenario where the Argos start finding answers on the road against an opponent that knows their scheme so well.
The Boatmen got a perfect storm to beat Winnipeg last week at BMO. Lightning won't strike twice.
Calgary Stampeders 26 Toronto Argonauts 18
