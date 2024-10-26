Edmonton Benefits From Rouge Rule in One-Point Win Over Toronto
Jake Julien booted a last-second punt into the back of the end zone for a rouge to give the Edmonton Elks a 31-30 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.
After Cameron Dukes got injured and knocked out of the game, veteran quarterback Nick Arbuckle finished with 378 yards passing and two touchdowns to one interception for Toronto. Receiver Makai Polk led the way in receiving with 122 yards on six receptions. The Argos defense surrendered 581 yards of offense in the loss.
Edmonton's quarterback Tre Ford shined with his best game of the season, finishing with 325 yards passing and 81 yards rushing with three touchdown passes. Running back Javon Leake had 128 rushing yards on just eight carries and a 67-yard touchdown catch. The Elks won the red zone battle, scoring touchdowns in two of their three possessions while the Argos scored touchdowns on two of four trips.
The Elks finish the season with a 7-11 record while the Argos go into the playoffs with a 10-8 record.
3 Takeaways from Edmonton's Win
1. Tre Ford Should be Edmonton's Quarterback in 2025
Friday night was exactly what fans were hoping to see from Ford all season. He proved his worth as a passer, but his running abilities were also on full display. His legs and decision-making are what make Ford such a dangerous quarterback in the CFL. Edmonton has been in talks with him for a new contract and those talks should not stop until he signs on the dotted line.
2. Nothing Changes with Toronto for Postseason
Toronto had won its last three games to earn a home playoff game next week. The way they played with backups was impressive and should not change the opinion of anyone that Toronto could be a sneaky pick to make the Grey Cup. Their offense has played well behind Chad Kelly and the defense is strong up front.
3. Offseason Questions for Elks
The number one question for Elks fans is whether Jarious Jackson will retain the head coach job or if the team will look for an outside hire. There's no doubt Ford should start, but this franchise has shown in recent memory they are willing to look elsewhere for a quarterback. The defense needs a lot of work, but seven wins is the most for the team since 2019, which should be encouraging.
Up Next
Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts (Eastern Division Semi-Final)
