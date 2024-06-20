Hamilton Tiger-Cats Tweak Roster Ahead of Rematch with Roughriders
As we enter Week 3 of the CFL season, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are hitting the free agency market to add talent to the roster.
On Wednesday, the team posted on social media that they had signed tight end Cam McDonald and defensive back Kordell Rodgers. They also released wide receiver Kaylon Geiger and defensive back Mark Milton.
McDonald was most recently in training camp with the Tiger-Cats before being released. He played in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers last year. During his time with the Florida State Seminoles, McDonald caught 74 passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns in 58 games.
Rodgers started 11 of 12 games for the Montreal Alouettes last season, racking up 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two interceptions. At Texas State, he contributed 156 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, 25 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Geiger was signed by the team back in December but has not played in a game after starting the season on the practice roster. Milton had also been on the practice roster after signing with the team last month.
Hamilton (0-2) is coming off a last-second field goal loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) in Week 2. The Tiger-Cats will travel to Saskatchewan on Sunday for a rematch against the Riders.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.