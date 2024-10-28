Legacy of CFL Commissioner After Retirement Announcement
Saturday was the close of the 2024 CFL regular season, but it was also the close of a chapter for the league’s commissioner.
CFL commissioner Randy Ambroise announced he will retire from the position in 2025. Ambrosie will maintain the role until the Board of Governors finds his successor.
“Working together, we have put the CFL on a much sounder foundation, with strong new owners, improved attendance, growing TV ratings, superbly fun and entertaining football, and noteworthy progress in our larger markets,” Ambrosie said in a statement Saturday. “There is always more to be done, and I look forward to welcoming the next Commissioner who will seek to take our league to even greater heights. Until that person has been chosen and is ready to take over, I will continue to work hard on behalf of the CFL. When I do step aside some time next year, I will do so with a profound sense of achievement, satisfaction and gratitude. I want to thank our Governors, team presidents, players and coaches and staff, and our valued business partners. I especially want to thank our great fans from coast to coast, and particularly my wonderful wife Barb and our smart and beautiful daughters for their support.”
He first took the job on July 5, 2017, and became one of the longest-tenured business executives in league history. During that time, Ambrosie was able to help the league expand its broadcasts through America on networks like ESPN and CBS Sports Network. The creation of CFL+ helped all fans be able to view games from anywhere.
His biggest challenge and accomplishment was getting the league through the COVID-19 pandemic after having to cancel the 2020 season. While teams and the league lost millions of dollars while not playing, they were able to rebound and increase attendance and ratings for games over the past three years.
Ambrosie stands behind the work he has done over the last seven years to help the CFL continue to grow.
“My goal has always been to leave the league in better condition than I found it, and I am proud that the CFL has grown stronger in the past seven years,” Ambrosie said. "Serving as Commissioner is a tremendous honour. It is also a job that requires total dedication, seven days a week, almost 365 days a year. After more than seven years, I feel the time is right for a transition, once a successor is named, and I will do everything in my power to help the next Commissioner achieve even more. Until then, it is business as usual.”
The real work begins for the Board of Governors as they look to find the next commissioner who will have the task of continuing to grow the league and push for the 10th team expansion.
