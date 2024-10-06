Lions Defense Forces Four Turnovers, Scores Two Touchdowns in Win Over Stampeders
The BC Lions needed their defense to step up and carry the offense to a 32-15 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night.
BC forced four turnovers and scored two defensive touchdowns in the fourth quarter en route to the win. The Lions held a 9-8 lead going into the fourth quarter before scoring 23 points on Calgary. Linebacker TJ Lee was the star on defense with seven tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
Running back Peyton Logan was the featured offensive player with 89 yards rushing and 29 yards receiving. Quarterback Jake Maier struggled with two interceptions before getting benched in the fourth quarter. The Stampeders beat the Lions in several statistical categories, however, including time of possession and three sacks from the defense.
The Lions improved to 8-8 on the season and clinched a playoff spot thanks to the Tiger-Cats and Elks losing. Calgary dropped to a league-low 4-10-1 and has been eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2004.
3 Takeaways From Lions Win
1. Lions Defense Comes to Life
The Lions have one of the worst defenses in the CFL and have struggled to get pressure on the quarterback, create turnovers and limit the big plays. BC only allowed three plays of 20 or more yards and got four turnovers in the win. Key defensive guys like Mathieu Betts and Lee stepped up, with a pick-six and a fumble return for a major, respectively. It was a much-needed performance to help support the offense.
2. Stampeders' Playoff Hopes Faded
It was a promising start for the Stampeders, as many thought Maier had turned over a new leaf, and they were on pace for an average season. However, Calgary has not won in the last seven matchups, which is the longest streak for the franchise since 1977. It'll make for an interesting offseason to see if change comes for a team that is all too used to winning and making the playoffs.
3. What Lions Have to do to Improve Before Playoffs
The Lions were the best team in the CFL through six weeks but have slumped their way into the postseason thanks to help from other teams. With a lack of production from Nathan Rourke at quarterback and a defense that has had more negative games than positive, this looks like a team any playoff team would be okay with facing. In the next two games, the offense needs to game plan on how to finish more drives with touchdowns in the red zone and for the defense to continue to create multiple turnovers. They have time, but much work is needed to get BC postseason-ready.
Up Next
Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders (Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:00 pm EST)
BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:00 pm EST)
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.